PRINCETON — This is a “historic time for tourism in our area” and it has left the Mercer County Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) reinventing how to handle the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jamie Null, executive director of the CVB, said the task at hand has also been made more difficult because of the growth in tourism in the area during the last few years.
“We had such a great year last year,” she said. “We has so many plans for 2020 to raise that even further.”
But Null said none of those plans could work after the pandemic.
“We had to start over from scratch,” she said. “I still don’t know what to expect of fall and winter travel.”
Many people are getting out and about but taking shorter trips closer to home, she said, so that has been one focus of a retooled effort.
Although the ATV industry is bouncing back, one of the major funding sources for the CVB as well as the county, the hotel/motel tax, has taken a beating.
Null was at the Mercer County Commission meeting last week and told commissioners that travel has been “severely hit” by the pandemic.
“We are down 35 percent for the year,” she said of area hotel/motel occupancy. “April was the lowest month when we were down 65 percent. In June we were down 38.8 percent.”
That loss translates so far this year into about $150,000 (based on an estimated annual revenue of about $800,000), money that is split between the CVB and the county to promote tourism and tourism related projects.
Commission President Gene Buckner said the county is almost $800,000 low on tax revenue, with revenue from the hotel/motel tax at $77,000.
“But it owes the general fund $100,000, he said.
Those numbers have had an impact on the commission and funding requests.
“I still think we should not even think about doing any funding requests,” he said.
“Revenues are starting to pick back up but are so far behind,” said Commissioner Bill Archer.
Relief may come with federal pandemic relief money, Commissioner Greg Puckett said, but how that money can be spent remains questionable.
Both Bluefield and Princeton are also looking for federal dollars to help offset pandemic related tax revenue loss.
About $600 million of the $1.2 billion CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act money is earmarked for counties and cities, but Gov. Jim Justice has said the guidelines on how it can be spent have been too restrictive. However, he said that should change and allow “backfilling” of revenue lost because of the pandemic.
In the meantime, Null is busy doing what she can for tourism, including promoting the ATV business, but on more a regional rather than national scale, and focusing on a shop local campaign as well as.
“Stay close to home and support local businesses,” she said. “Stay home and shop at home.”
Many people are also seeing “what we have in our own backyard” as they stay closer to home for recreation.
The VCB also has a digital campaign that is seeing a big response.
It’s part of a plan to not only promote tourism in the area but also to provide needed information on COVID-19.
“We are proud of it,” she said. “We have never done that before … we needed something to help bring us all together.”
That has meant community engagement and more people are aware of what the CVB is doing, she said. It also means people are becoming more aware of the many things they can enjoy on just a road trip from other parts of the state.
Null said It’s a matter of being able to adapt to circumstances and make the most of it.
“We look at it as a new challenge,” she said. “We are looking forward to see where the industry goes and how we can react as travel happens … We are also trying to make sure the health and safety of our communities is at the top.”
With the fall approaching, Null is hoping for “a great fall color season.”
“We have seen small increases (of travel and staying at area hotels and motels) as the summer has gone on,” she said. “We will continue watching those numbers.”
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
