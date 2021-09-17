By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
BLUEFIELD — Another event in the region has been cancelled as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 surge.
The annual Oysterfest event sponsored by the Bluefield Shrine Club won’t be held this year, Wilson Butt, a member of the shrine club, said Thursday.
The event was originally scheduled for Oct. 21 at the Brushfork Armory.
“The reason is we have concerns about the COVID virus,” Butt said. “That’s the reason it was canceled.”
Wilson said the event normally draws a crowd of several hundred, which could have been a problem this year with the ongoing community spread of the more contagious Delta strain of the virus.
