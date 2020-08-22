PRINCETON — Two more deaths in Mercer County from COVID-19 have been confirmed, and both were from the Princeton Health Care Center.
The state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) on Friday confirmed the deaths of an 85-year old female and an 81-year-old male, both from Mercer County.
That brings the total number of deaths in the county to 20, and all were residents of PHCC.
Two other deaths, one in Fayette County and another in Kanawha County, were also reported, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the state as of Friday to 170.
“Today’s (Friday) reporting of four losses is a heartbreaking reminder of the threat this virus presents,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “West Virginians believe in taking care of each other, and we must strive to keep the health of our neighbors in mind. We extend our sympathy to all of the loved ones impacted by these deaths.”
The total number of positive cases in Mercer County stood at 264.
In neighboring Monroe County, a long-term care facility reported 45 positive COVID-19 cases this week.
The Springfield Center in Lindside, a 60-bed skilled nursing facility owned by Charleston-based Stonerise Healthcare, reported the outbreak on Tuesday when two staff members and one resident tested positive.
By Thursday, the numbers had grown, with 27 positive tests among residents, 18 with staff, and three hospitalizations.
After the first positives, all residents and staff were tested.
The Monroe County Health Department said it “is working as quickly as possible to conduct contact tracing. If you have known exposure to a person(s) who tested positive for COVID-19, please go ahead and self quarantine. If you are waiting on a test result, please quarantine until you are notified of your test results. We appreciate your attention to this matter and your willingness to help us stop the spread.”
Free COVID testing is being offered at the Monroe Health Center in Union today, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Crouch said the way the outbreak has been handled in Monroe County is a good example of what should be done.
“Stonerise acted immediately,” he said, and tested all residents and staff at the facility as well as the company’s other facilities in the state.
Crouch said the DHHR, Springfield, Stonerise, the local health department, and the National Guard are all helping out.
The health officer from Greenbrier County and two nurses are also helping.
It’s an “all hands on deck” approach when there is an outbreak, he said.
Crouch said the number of outbreaks has grown in the facilities around the state, with 30 reported this week.
“We started out with this disease in long-term care and we leveled off but we are picking up again,” he said. “We are renewing our efforts to make sure we are doing everything we can.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.