GRUNDY, Va. — The Buchanan County outbreak resulting in all 12 positive coronavirus cases in the county happened at Mountain Mission School in Grundy.
School President Chris Mitchell has confirmed the outbreak in the residential non-profit Christian school, saying it started on April 6 when a staff member tested positive.
“The virus has now infected three more staff members and the testing of children thus far indicates that approximately eight are positive,” he said. “All staff and children seem to be in decent health at this point and do not require hospitalization.”
Mitchell said the student residents are being restricted to the campus so the isolation of the virus is more easily maintained.
Mountain Mission School is residence to nearly 200 children from ages 2 to 20 from throughout the United States and several foreign countries. The home provides housing, education, religious services, sports and college prep courses through private donors.
“As a group residence, the recommended criteria for homes were put in place prior to the first staff member having symptoms,” Mitchell said. “They and persons they had been in contact with were timely quarantined. Some teachers and their families live on campus and other workers and caretakers commute each day from the local communities. Like many Virginians, several non-essential personnel are under stay at home mandates from the state in addition to our own protocol as advised by state and local officials.”
All educational, sports and religious services ceased immediately upon Gov. Ralph Northam’s statewide order and reverted to online learning, he added.
Mitchell went on to say that the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) through its regional and state director’s offices has been very responsive to the situation.
“We have fully complied with every directive from VDH and especially appreciate the rapid services supplied by Dr. Sue Cantrell and her staff that cover our region,” he said. “The high level of attention and services they provide our team and students is extraordinary.”
Management personnel and board of directors plus VDH are doing everything possible to keep the virus from spreading, Mitchell added.
“As every American now knows, this virus is very silent for several days and provides no warning when and where it will strike,” he said. “Unfortunately, group homes, including senior citizen facilities and round the clock facilities for children, are particularly vulnerable.”
Mitchell said the school has “many donors and supporters helping us with food and operating expenses during this trying time and we have kept all parents and guardians updated so they can elect to remove their children and wards if possible.”
“Many of our residents have no other place to live so we will care for them with every resource available,” he said.
The school, which started as an orphanage in 1921, receives no public funds and over 90 percent of its graduates go on to college.
Anyone interested in helping the residents of the home can email: conniehicks@mmskids.org
The Virginia Department of Health only said the outbreak was in an “educational setting,” and would provide no further details. County health departments in Virginia are not allowed to release any coronavirus case information.
The Buchanan County Board of Supervisors scheduled an emergency meeting Wednesday night to consider modifying an ordinance related to the spread of the virus.
That modification prohibits any out-of-county residents to travel into Buchanan County beyond 24 hours, except for employment purposes, for education purposes (the Appalachian School of Law and the Appalachian College of Pharmacy), or an invitation by a county resident for family purposes.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
