CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice said Monday 28 positive COVID-19 cases have now been confirmed to be related to an outbreak in a Greenbrier County church.
“Gray Stone Baptist Church is right in my back door where I live,” Justice said. “We now have 28 positive cases and all of these some way or another are related to that church.”
Justice said he has also learned that proper caution may not have been used in the church.
The National Guard is already in the area and has decontaminated the church, he said, and an intense testing effort is under way as well.
“We run to the fire,” Justice said of the quick rush to the area. “That is exactly what we have done all weekend.”
Running to the fire is an intense effort to stop the spread by isolating those positives as well as contacts, testing and trying to find the source.
“We go to a knife fight with a bazooka,” he said of the massive effort to contain the spread of the virus.
Justice also cautioned the outbreak shows the danger of spread.
“This could be your church tomorrow,” he said of the outbreak and how it can happen, especially if the protocol of social distancing, wearing masks and avoiding singing are not followed.
Health officials say singing, like coughing, can spray droplets into the air that carry the virus and they can travel many feet and hang in the air for several minutes.
“It could happen anywhere at any time,” he said of the outbreak. “This disease is still right here with us.”
During Justice’s briefing Monday, Dr. Cathy Slemp, the state Health Officer, said other cases related to churches have occurred in other areas of the state.
Slemp said residents must be cautious about out-of-state travel and bringing the disease to their families and following safety guidelines in churches.
“If you are sick at all, stay home,” she said. “This is really not about just protecting ourselves, but protecting each other … it’s about managing risks and doing that collectively.”
Dr. Clay Marsh, the state’s COVID-19 Czar, said avoiding the spread of the virus continues to rest on the basics, especially social distancing and wearing masks.
When people wear the masks, “you are really using that as a show of altruism,” to help the community, he said.
Marsh said people who are particularly vulnerable to the virus, especially the elderly, should be protected by all of those around them, adding the church environment can increase the risk of spreading the virus.
“If you are a vulnerable person … it would be very advantageous for the church service to be broadcast (an online service),” he said, adding that he would recommend anyone at-risk should stay home and see the service online.
Justice said this is ongoing danger and is not going away anytime soon, but he is optimistic a vaccine may be developed by around the end of the year.
“I really feel like we will have a drug (for treatment) or a vaccine by the year’s end or close after that,” he said.
In the meantime, he said, wearing a mask around other people when not at home is crucial.
“We lose somebody because of the inconvenience of wearing a mask?” he said. “It’s a big price to pay.”
Graystone Church’s Facebook page includes a post that reads:
“Our hearts are heavy during this time. The outbreak of Covid-19 has caused many rumors and misunderstandings to be said. We adhered to the state and local governments concerning the reconvening of our church. We greatly encouraged anyone who was feeling ill to remain home. Attending church was on a voluntary basis. We greatly encouraged those to wear masks and gloves if they felt more comfortable. Our church ushers were helping with proper seating arrangements as given to us by Governor Jim Justice. Our services did not include any time of fellowship. We had gloves and masks available for everyone to use if they so desired. We exemplified social distancing within the church walls. We made aware and made use of hand sanitizing stations and Antibacterial sprays. We do not understand the source of the outbreak. To the best of our ability we followed the guidelines that were given to us.”
