BLUEFIELD — More than 500 West Virginia National Guard (WVNG) soldiers, including troops from Bluefield, are being deployed to the Middle East.
Maj. Holli Nelson, state public affairs officer with the WVNG, said members of the 1st Squadron, 150th Cavalry Regiment (1-150th) will be going to Kuwait in support of Operation Spartan Shield.
Nelson said the troops will be from units around the state but the exact numbers from each location cannot be released.
Brushfork Armory is home to the local unit of the 1-150th.
Troops located across West Virginia in Bluefield, Holden, Salem, Red House, and Glen Jean will participate and additional portions of the 1-150th are assigned to the North Carolina National Guard, she said.
These 500-plus deploying soldiers will be joining forces with additional soldiers from Ohio, North Carolina, and South Carolina, combining to create the 30th Armored Brigade Team, which will consist of 4,200 soldiers in total.
All units of this team will travel to Ft. Bliss, Texas and spend the next 40-60 days making final preparations for their deployment to the Middle East in support of Operation Spartan Shield. Their mission will be to sustain theater readiness to conduct unified land operations and to support partner nations in making the region safer.
The soldiers and their families were honored Friday at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
Gov. Jim Justice spoke and told the soldiers to “get back home as quick as you can.”
The event was live streamed on the WVNG Facebook page.
“I, absolutely, cannot say enough about your bravery, your honor, your courage,” Justice said. “We owe everything we have – everything we have – to you. And I mean that very sincerely from the bottom of my heart.”
Justice said he never uses a teleprompter because he speaks from his heart.
“Know in your heart that every waning moment that you’re there, you’re there for all of us,” he said.
During his address, Justice praised the soldiers for the bravery they have already displayed in recent years, responding to people in need in West Virginia.
“I saw you respond to the worst disaster that I have ever been associated with: the flood of 2016,” he said.
The Governor also honored families, friends, and loved ones of the deploying soldiers, who were on hand for the event.
“These families…I know they’re worried, I know they’re concerned, and I know they love you, but I also know they’re really proud,” he said. “We will do anything and everything we can to help and look after them at all costs, at all times.
“God speed to every one of you and every last one of you, get back home as quick as you can.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
