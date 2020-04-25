CHARLESTON — Restaurants with outdoor dining may soon be able to open.
Gov. Jim Justice said Friday morning to offer that outdoor dining experience is on the agenda as the next step to start to reopen the state’s businesses.
“We are going to open up outdoor dining as soon as we possibly can,” he said, adding that protocol for seating and staff will be included to keep everyone safe.
The timeline for starting the process, he said, is in seven to 14 days.
Details are being worked out and he is consulting with restaurant owners to see how much time they need to reopen and how it can be done safely.
That may include limiting capacity to 50 percent as well allowing only a certain number of diners at a table. Servers would wear masks and the restaurant would use disposable menus and utensils as well as only canned drinks.
Another move coming soon is to reopen day care centers.
With hospitals starting to offer routine services after April 27, Justice said more day care centers need to be open to accommodate employees returning to work and that will happen soon.
“In excess of 25 percent of the economic impact of the state lies in our healthcare industry,” he said. “We want to get all of our day care centers up and running again.”
Justice said it will be mandatory to test day care staff as well as possible temperature checks of kids and parents and using the proper cleaning protocol.
All of these “baby” steps toward getting the economic engine restarted will be monitored closely, he said, to make sure it is safe.
Justice also said more steps will be rolled out next week for most of the state, with the exception of those areas declared hotspots that have seen significant outbreaks.
The numbers related to the pandemic in most parts of the state are “pretty solid, in pretty good shape,” he said.
“As we continue to go forward we are going to move you along as best we can and as safe as we can,” he said.
But a “big concern” is the availability or protective gear like masks and general supplies.
Justice said his staff has been spent “countless hours” finding those needed products.
Everybody wants to see the transition back to a form of normalcy, he said, but it will be some time before things can go back to the way they were because of the ongoing pandemic threat.
“Until we can come up with a vaccine, it will be different,” he said of the safety protocols that will stay in place even after businesses reopen.
Testing in nursing homes continues and should be wrapped up next week.
“Testing will go a couple of days into next week,” said National Guard Mag. Gen. James Hoyer.
“We have actually completed 83 nursing homes, which is two-thirds of the total, and we will do another 12 this weekend,” DHHR Secretary Bill Crouch said.
Justice also continued to emphasize that the state budget shortfall because of the pandemic related revenue loss, which has been estimated at $376 million, will be covered by funding from the federal government.
The $1.250 billion pandemic money from the federal government at this point cannot be used to backfill that $376 million budget shortfall for this fiscal year caused by the loss of revenue with the shutdown in business activity.
The initial guidelines for spending the money have been released and does not include using the money to replace a budget shortfall.
However, Justice said he is confident the allowable use of the money will change as the situation is fluid with federal lawmakers.
“We will be fine,” he said.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.