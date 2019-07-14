BLUEFIELD, Va. — Area residents will get a chance to hear first-hand about a proposed Dominion Energy $2 billion hydroelectric pump storage facility in Tazewell County this week.
They will also be able to ask questions from Dominion officials who will be on hand.
Jeremy Slayton, media relations with Dominion, said the two open houses will be held on Tuesday and Thursday.
On Tuesday, the open house will be held at Graham High School (210 Valley Dale Street) from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
On Thursday, the open house will be held at Bland High School (176 Eagles Road), also from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
“Basically think of the open house like a science fair,” he said. “The public will be able to walk around to different stations and meet with project and company representatives to ask questions and discuss the project one-on-one.”
Dominion has been performing the final stages of geotechnical work on East River Mountain, where the facility would be located. That work includes more core drilling to make sure the site, which will cover at least 2,600 acres owned by Dominion, is suitable for the project.
The proposed pump storage facility has two reservoirs, one near the top of the mountain and the other more than 1,000 below. Both are on the south side of East River Mountain a few miles west of Bluefield.
Water is released from the upper reservoir into tunnels where it gains enough force as it falls to rotate turbines in the powerhouse at the lower reservoir.
Electricity is then generated and sent to any place on Dominion’s grid where it is needed. Water is then pumped back up to the upper reservoir.
A site in Wise County had also been considered, but Dominion recently announced that site has been dropped and Tazewell County is the focus, with a decision to be made after all the testing is done. That will probably be sometime next year.
Bland County may also be instrumental in the project because of the water needed to fill the two reservoirs, about 6.5 billion gallons.
Initially, the Tazewell County site’s potential water source was an abandoned mine in Amonate, but Dominion could not determine if enough water was available there.
Spencer Adkins, director of generation projects for Dominion, said recently that with Wolf Creek now a potential water source, impact studies will also be completed to make sure the gradual taking of water from the creek, with the source site in Bland County near Rocky Gap, is not in any way detrimental.
Gauges are already collecting data on water flow, he said, and once the process starts it would take about two years to fill up the reservoirs.
Once that is done, however, no more water would be needed other than to possibly replenish some due to evaporation or other minor water losses.
Adkins said all of the studies need to be completed before that final decision is made and work will start in about two months on more core drillings, which will require a permit from Tazewell County.
Eight were done last summer to determine if the land that will be underneath the reservoirs is suitable.
Adkins said the preliminary results are back and those are positive.
Drilling now will be focused on the tunnels.
For example, the tunnels may have to be lined with concrete or other materials, he said, depending on what the drillings may find.
More drillings will also determine if the earth can handle a powerhouse at the lower reservoir, which will be underground.
“We want to make sure we have no issues,” he said. “We need more data in order to do that.”
Adkins said the extra drilling is not because of any federal or state regulations that still need to be met, but for the company’s assurance it can do what it plans to do.
“We want to further enhance our design,” he said.
The decision on whether the facility will be located in Tazewell County is slated to be made next year.
The economic stakes for the area are great.
With 2,000 long-term construction jobs on the line, the project would take about 10 years to complete and bring a huge economic boost to the area.
According to a report released by the Richmond-based Chmura Economics & Analytics, the proposed power station would bring about $320 million annually in economic benefits to the region during construction, $37 million a year after completion as well as about $12 million a year in tax revenue for local governments in Southwest Virginia, with Tazewell County getting the lion’s share, about $2.5 million a year.
Work started on the site right after September 2017, when the project was first announced.
Adkins said roads were built on the property as well as bridges so the equipment needed for the project could have access, including large drilling machines.
The scope of the project helps explain why so much preliminary work must be done to make sure all is in place geographically to handle it.
A 200-ft. high earthen-based dam is needed for the 2,000-ft. long lower reservoir with water covering 235 acres.
The powerhouse, which will hold four large turbines, will be at the lower reservoir and the structure is 450 feet long, 150 feet high and 100 feet wide. Each turbine will produce more than 200,000 kilowatts for a total of 850,000 kilowatts, enough to power about 250,000 homes.
At the top of the mountain, about 1,000 feet away, would be the upper reservoir at an elevation of over 3,000 feet. That dam will be 175 feet high and the water will cover 229 acres.
During a tour of the site last summer, Dominion engineer Chris Nunn said because of the contour of the land at the top, which is a gradual slope rather than a sharp dropoff, the dirt/rock that needs to be excavated will be used for the base of the dam so none will have to be hauled in.
A 1,200-foot-long tunnel will run from the upper to the lower reservoir.
The diameter of that tunnel will be 27 feet and it’s called a “headrace” tunnel. But before it reaches the lower reservoir it will split off into four tunnels, called “penstock” tunnels, each with a 15 foot diameter. Those four send water through the entrance to the powerhouse and power each of the four turbine motors to generate electricity.
“The water is then pumped back up to the upper reservoir,” Nunn said. “Once the reservoirs are filled, no more water will be needed. Any water lost to evaporation will be replaced by rainfall.”
A KV 765 power line runs across East River Mountain and through part of the area where the facility would be, Adkins said, providing convenient access for transmission.
Not only are more intensive studies required, but federal hoops must be cleared as well, including the process of receiving eventual approval from FERC (Federal Energy Regulatory Commission), Adkins said.
That process takes two to four years, he said, which helps explain the 10-year time frame needed to construct and become operational.
Adkins said an application for preliminary work was filed with FERC in September 2017 and another one will be filed later this year.
