RICHMOND, Va. — Only five of the 14 candidates on the ballot for today’s Virginia Democratic Presidential primary are still running.
Polls opened at 6 a.m. this morning in Virginia and close at 7 p.m. to decide which Democratic candidate for President will receive the most delegates from the commonwealth, which joins 13 other states today for the “Super Tuesday” primary.
Tazewell County Registrar Brian Earls said 14 names are on the ballot, but nine have dropped out, including three after the South Carolina primary Saturday, won handily by former Vice President Joe Biden.
Tom Steyer, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Kobuchar suspended their campaigns after all three had poor showings in South Carolina.
That leaves only five candidates on the ballot who are still actively pursuing the nomination: Sen. Bernie Sanders, Biden, former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard.
Earls said that because of deadlines the official ballots are printed ahead of time and cannot be changed, and nothing on the ballot or at the polls will indicate a candidate has dropped out.
However, he added, if a candidate formally withdraws through the Virginia Department of elections, a sign can be posted at precincts to say that. But none of those nine officially withdrew.
Earls said that in Virginia any registered voter can cast a ballot because residents do not specify a party affiliation when registering, so the primary is an “open” election.
All precincts will be open today for the primary, which does not include a Republican ballot because Pres. Donald Trump is the presumptive nominee and a primary was not requested by the party.
Biden has received the endorsements of Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., as well as former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe. Klobuchar and Buttigieg also threw their support for Biden on Monday.
A poll released last week by the Judy Ford Watson Center for Public Policy at Christopher Newport University showed Biden leading in the commonwealth, capturing 22 percent of the vote followed by Sen. Bernie Sanders with 17 percent, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg with 13 percent and Sen. Elizabeth Warren with 8 percent. Gabbard received less than 1 percent.
In that poll, 13 percent said they were still undecided.
The poll also asked if voters would still support the party’s nominee in the fall if their preferred candidate did not win the nomination and 82 percent said they would and 67 percent said definitely. Of the voters who said they may not or would not support the party’s nominee if their preferred candidate did not win, two thirds (67 percent) said they are concerned the nominee might be “too liberal.”
On Super Tuesday, 1,357 pledged delegates are at stake, with 99 of those in Virginia.
A candidate needs 1,991 delegates to secure the nomination.
After the first four primaries in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina, Sanders has 60 delegates to Biden’s 54.
Earls said results from Tazewell County should be posted online at the Virginia elections website not long after polls close tonight.
“There is not that much to call in,” he said of the lone Democratic ballot. “Barring any problems, I would hope that by 8 p.m. we can get it all online.”
More than 6,100 cast ballots in the 2016 Presidential primary in Tazewell County, but that primary included both Republican and Democratic ballots.
“We have no idea how many will vote this time,” Earls said.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
