First responders were dispatched about 3 p.m. Saturday after a crash involving a car and a motorcycle was reported near the Route 19 and Route 460 intersection outside Bluefield. One adult man was transported to Bluefield Regional Medical Center. The man was talking and coherent when he was transported, firefighters at the scene said. Deputy C.K. Lester and Lt. L.B. Murphy of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department investigated. The Bluefield Rescue Squad, Princeton Rescue Squad and Green Valley-Glenwood Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched. Lester said it appeared that the motorcycle’s driver had lost control and hit the rear of the car.
