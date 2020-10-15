PRINCETON — One man was arrested Tuesday by officers with the Princeton Police Department after a nighttime vehicle pursuit and crash.
At about 9 p.m. Tuesday, a Princeton Police Department shift supervisor was traveling in the area of South 7th Street, according to a statement from the department.
While doing so, a gold Buick illegally passed another vehicle, nearly striking the officer head on, according to the report. The officer then turned around in an attempt to conduct a traffic stop. At that time the vehicle accelerated rapidly in an attempt to flee.
The vehicle then sped through several residential areas neighboring South 7th Street. As the vehicle attempted to flee onto Bluefield Avenue, it lost control, struck another motorist and two other parked cars. The impact then forced the vehicles into the side of a residence on South 4th Street causing structural damage, according to the report.
At that time the driver, Lerone Lynn, was placed under arrest without further incident, investigators said. Lynn charged with fleeing while DUI, fleeing with reckless indifference, driving suspended, and no insurance.
