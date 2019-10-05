ASHLAND — One person was flown Friday evening by helicopter to a hospital outside the region after an ATV wreck was reported in McDowell County.
The crash was reported in the Ashland area about 6:25 p.m. in the Ashland area, according to a dispatcher with McDowell County 911.
Units of the Keystone Volunteer Fire Department and Jan-Care Ambulance Service were dispatched to the scene. The West Virginia Department of Natural Resources was investigating the crash. Additional details were unavailable Friday evening.
