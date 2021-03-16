BLUEFIELD — One person was injured Monday after a tractor trailer hauling gas pipelines overturned on Interstate 77 in Mercer County.
The tractor trailer overturned near mile marker 5, and lost its load. It was hauling gas pipe, which spilled into the median of the four-lane.
The driver of the tractor trailer was transported to Princeton Community Hospital, according to Trooper J.J. Stewart of the West Virginia State Police Princeton Detachment.
Stewart said the injuries sustained by the driver were not believed to be life threatening.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash, and there were no other injuries.
Stewart said the driver lost control of the vehicle. The tractor trailer subsequently overturned coming to a rest on its top.
