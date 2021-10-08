Staff report
RICH CREEK, Va. — Troopers with the Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash which took place in Giles County, Va.
The crash occurred Wednesday at 11:33 a.m. on U.S. Route 460 at the intersection with Route 219/Island Street in Rich Creek, Va. according to Corinne N. Geller, public relations director with the Virginia State Police.
A 2013 Ford Escape was traveling on Island Street when it failed to yield the right of way at the intersection with Route 460 and pulled into the path of an oncoming tractor-trailer, Geller stated. The commercial vehicle, which was traveling westbound on Route 460, was unable to avoid the Ford and the two vehicles collided on Route 460.
The Ford’s driver, Elsie Mae Lucado, 74, of Peterstown, W.Va., died at the scene. Geller said. She was wearing a seatbelt.
The tractor-trailer’s driver, a 50-year-old male from Welch, W.Va., was treated at the scene for minor injuries. The crash remained under investigation Thursday.
