TAZEWELL, Va. — Troopers with the Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle accident in Tazewell County.
At 9:15 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 14, the Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 4100 block of Red Root Ridge Road, Route 617, according to Shelby Crouch, public relations coordinator for the Virginia State Police.
Crouch said a 2003 Chevrolet S-10 pick-up truck was traveling north when it ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree.
Crouch said the driver, Richard L. Johnson, 50, of Raven, Va., died at the scene of the crash.
No additional details regarding the accident were released Tuesday. Crouch said the crash remains under investigation.
