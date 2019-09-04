PRINCETON — A man faces charges of drug possession with intent to deliver after a traffic stop was conducted at Locust Street in Princeton.
Patrolman J.C. Carroll conducted a traffic stop Aug. 31 on a green Ford Explorer on Locust Street, according to a statement issued Tuesday by the Princeton Police Department.
“Upon making contact with the driver, Akeem Rashad Dickerson, this officer could smell a strong odor of raw marijuana,” Carroll said in his report. “Dickerson handed this officer one baggy filled with marijuana. This officer advised he would conduct a search on this vehicle at which time Dickerson advised that there was a firearm in the center console.”
While searching the vehicle, a Springfield 45 XDS which was fully loaded was located in the vehicle’s center console, Carroll said. Two scales were located in the passenger-side glove box.
Carroll also located a clear baggy filled with what appeared to be methamphetamine, according to the report. Dickerson is a convicted felon for voluntary manslaughter and wanton endangerment. Dickerson was placed under arrested for: felon in possession of a firearm; possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine a schedule 2 narcotic; and possession with intent to deliver marijuana schedule 1 narcotic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.