PRINCETON — With the state now pushing for more COVID-19 testing and “rapid tests” becoming more available, a concern has been raised about people, even those with symptoms, who may not want to be tested.
Dr. Ayne Amjad, state Health Officer and head of the Bureau of Public Health, is urging everyone to get tested and said in an interview last week the reluctance may be a matter of social stigma with some, but with others it’s a matter of practicality, of having too much responsibility and no help or the need to work that stops them.
“We know how important it is to catch people with symptoms,” she said. “But asymptomatic people account for 40 percent of the spread of COVID.”
Stopping that spread is key to containing the virus in communities, which makes testing crucial.
“Early on we could not test people so readily,” she said of the limited supply kits. “There were strict criteria for testing and often people were already very sick.”
But all of that has changed, with testing readily accessible and more information known about the virus, not only in how it can spread through the air, but how it can also spread from adults to children, from teens to children.
That makes isolation of a positive case important, even within families. Some kits have been given to positive cases in families, which even included PPE (Personal Protection Equipment).
But what if someone is a single parent and works, but has no help with the kids, she said.
“You can’t go to work, you can’t shop,” she said. “After you get tested and are isolated at home, who is going to help you with things, who is going to help you with groceries, with the kids? No one will come to see you because they are scared. It is these simple things. We don’t think about what happens afterward.”
Amjad said local health departments will check on you about how you may be feeling and any symptoms, but that is all they have time do.
“If you are lucky, you may have nice neighbors who will drop off some food,” she said. “If you are lucky, you will have some family to help you with your kids.”
But some people don’t have this, and that is where the practicality issue surfaces when thinking about who will take care of those responsibilities.
Amjad said it may be a matter of a concerted effort at state and local levels to make sure everyone knows help will be available and finding a way to offer that help.
“We may need to offer more services and suggestions once you are positive,” she said, and ask questions. “Are you connected with a family? Are you connected in with social services? What happens to you? We need to be more aware of that.”
Amjad said some services could possibly be offered and those questions should be asked in positive cases.
“We are doing a survey of our health departments and see what they offer and we may have to push this more going forward so people won’t be afraid to get tested,” she said. “If you are positive, we want to help you get through it. We have not told people these things and it might be a barrier to testing.”
Amjad also said there are some barriers in getting minorities tested, a population that generally experiences a more severe health impact from the virus.
A community effort may help with all of this, she said, including involvement by churches, which could possibly be used for community testing sites.
“When we didn’t have enough testing supples, everyone wanted testing,” she said. “Now that we have have the supplies, many don’t want to get tested. People don’t want to know. People may be scared. If I live alone and have responsibilities, who is going to help me?”
Amjad said the state will work on getting information out and give people who are positive a number to call, with instructions and resources on how to handle it.
Not only are more tests becoming available, the capability of getting test results back from labs quickly has also increased.
That capability has increased dramatically as more labs are now engaged and up to 11,000 tests a day are possible, she added.
Gov. Jim Justice has made it clear that testing is crucial.
“The more we test, the more we learn,” he said Friday during his pandemic briefing. “It’s a much more surgical approach to find the problems and cure them. We are testing going all over the place.”
Justice has doubled the number of National Guard testing teams to 15, and they concentrate now on any counties in the red, orange or gold on the County Alert System, with red and orange in particular because they indicate community spread.
“Testing itself is a mitigating strategy,” said Dr. Clay Marsh, the state COVID-19 Czar, adding that many people are asymptomatic but still can spread the virus in communities. “The more spread, the more chance of exposure.”
With isolation, contract tracing and quarantining, community spread can be held in check. But it starts with testing.
National Guard Adjutant, Maj. Gen. James Hoyer said it is now more of a “community based testing” approach.
“You may be one of those spreaders and you don’t even know it,” he said.
“Early detection is the key,” Amjad said, adding that testing will become much more accessible, including at retail stores like Walgreen’s, Walmart and Kroger. “This is already happening in bigger cities. We are a little behind because we have not had the numbers (positive cases).”
For those who get tested, she said if symptoms are present, then isolate until results are back, but if without symptoms, no isolation is needed unless the test comes back positive.
Isolation of positive cases and quarantining contacts are essential to stop the spread, she said.
For those who may be fearful of a test because they don’t have needed help if positive, Amjad said it’s an issue now being addressed solutions are being sought.
“We are trying to see how we can connect you with someone else,” she said.
