CHARLESTON — With coronavirus cases on the rise across much of the nation, state officials in West Virginia also are reporting troubling trends.
The state has set a record for new virus cases for the second consecutive week. And all age groups are now testing positive for COVID-19.
That’s a change from the summer months, when the state saw an increase in young people — who have a better chance of recovering from the virus — testing positive. However, the state is now seeing all agree groups test positive for the virus, according to Dr. Clay Marsh, the state COVID-19 Czar.
“As the governor said we know across the country we are starting to see a significant uptick of COVID-19,” Marsh, who joined Gov. Jim Justice in a virtual pandemic briefing Monday, said. “In West Virginia, we also saw a younger demographic of people that tended to have more COVID in the summer. Now, if you look at our seven-day trend, it is more even. That would suggest we are now starting to see all age groups affected by COVID-19.”
As the weather gets colder outside, and people spend more time indoors, transmission of the virus among family members and smaller groups of people also is expected to increase.
“I would really plead with the people of West Virginia, COVID is really starting to rear its head, and it’s going to get worse,” Marsh said.
The Associated Press reported Monday that West Virginia, for the second consecutive week, set a record for the number of weekly confirmed coronavirus cases.
The 1,644 positive cases reported from Oct. 12 through Sunday topped the 1,350 cases reported in the previous week, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources.
There were 212 new virus cases reported in the state on Monday alone and the number of active virus cases in the Mountain State was over 5,000 with 177 people in West Virginia hospitalized as a result of COVID-19. The cumulative percent of positive cases in the state was 2.83 percent Monday.
The state’s RT number, or statewide transmission ranking, increased to 1.03 Monday. Despite the increase, Justice said West Virginia is still ranked 9th in terms of the best RT rate in the nation.
“We want to be significantly under 1.00, but we’re still ninth best in the country” Justice said. “Why is that? All you’ve got to do is turn the TV on and look. This disease is running rampant across our country.”
There have been 399 virus-related deaths in West Virginia to date. Another 14,799 people in the state who contracted the virus have since recovered.
In one bit of good news, no new virus-related deaths were reported in West Virginia over the weekend. And Justice said state officials also were not aware of any new deaths as of Monday morning.
However, the virus is still spreading in the community. Justice said there were 43 active outbreaks at long-term facilities in the state as of Monday, and 13 outbreaks at churches. One of those church outbreak sites is located in Mercer County, although state officials are not identifying the churches by name at this point. Another 19 school outbreaks were reported, with two of those outbreak sites being Bluefield High School and PikeView Middle School, both in Mercer County.
Justice added that there are now 12 active cases of COVID-19 among inmates within the state Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation system, including one case within the McDowell County Correctional Center in Welch.
“We should all realize this dreaded killer is now ramped up across the United Stated, and that includes West Virginia,” Justice said. “West Virginians please wear your masks. Please follow the guidelines.”
In terms of the state’s color-coded county alert map, Justice announced Monday that Monroe County was back in the orange with a 5.14 percent virus positivity rate. Despite a number of confirmed COVID-19 cases within Mercer County Schools in recent days — including new virus cases Monday at Bluefield High School and Mountain Valley Elementary — Mercer County was downgraded from yellow to a green color coding Monday with a 2.99 percent positivity rating on the school re-entry map.
“I just sound like a broken record, but we’ve got to someway continue to test,” Justice said. “We have to absolutely continue to test more and more.”
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
