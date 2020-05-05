CHARLESTON — Protecting those who are most vulnerable to the coronavirus COVID-19 is a crucial part of moving forward in reopening the state, officials said Monday, which marked the first day of Week 2 of Gov. Jim Justice’s six-week comeback plan.
Many small businesses, hair salons and barber shops opened their doors Monday and churches can resume indoor services as well. But guidelines like social distancing, wearing masks and sanitation remain in place.
State Health Officer Dr. Cathy Slemp said the elderly and those with underlying health issues should continue to stay at home and shelter in place.
“We must protect those at risk,” she said, specifically addressing the faith-based community because many churches have a high number of the elderly in the congregation.
“We really want to encourage them to continue to use alternative ways to worship and connect other than a traditional service,” she said.
Slemp advised churches to have a “well-thought out plan” on how to resume traditional services gradually, “in stages.”
“We are excited about reopening,” she said, but everyone must take a “cautious and disciplined” approach.
That also includes people who may return to work but have someone at home who is vulnerable.
They must make sure their loved ones are protected, she said.
Justice has also continually emphasized the importance of protecting vulnerable populations.
On Monday the Governor also announced that three more counties, Cabell, Wayne and Wood, have been removed as hotspots, where outbreaks have occurred.
That leaves only five – Marion, Berkeley, Jefferson, Harrison and Monongalia counties – remaining on the list of hotspots, where tighter restrictions remain in place to contain the virus.
Week 3 of Justice’s plan starts May 11, but which businesses and entities may reopen then was not discussed during the briefing, but he said those details would be released later on Monday.
Included in the plan for weeks three through six are office/government buildings, specialty retail stores, facilities at parks, gyms, fitness center, recreational centers, dine-in restaurants, hotels, casinos, spas and all remaining small businesses.
A timeline has not yet been provided on when visitation at nursing homes can start, movie theaters can reopen, sporting events and concerts can be held, or outside gatherings larger than 25 people will be allowed.
Justice said Monday he is hopeful sporting events, like Little League baseball, may be able to be played sometime this summer.
“If the numbers keep going right they may be playing ball this summer,” he said, referring to statistics that show West Virginia continues to have one of the lowest percent rates (2.27 percent Monday) of positive virus tests to those tested in the nation (national average is 16 percent) and the number of new cases keeps dropping.
He also said campgrounds at state parks remain closed for now because he is concerned about an influx of out-of-state visitors.
Justice said the 30-day period to allow fishermen who may not have a state license to fish has been extended another 30 days as trout stocking continues.
