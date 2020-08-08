CHARLESTON — “It’s Myrtle Beach … Myrtle Beach, Myrtle Beach is an issue,” Gov. Jim Justice said Friday during his pandemic briefing.
Justice was discussing the surge of new COVID-19 cases in the southern counties, including Mercer, McDowell, Logan and Mingo.
“That’s where a lot of the problem has come from,” he said, adding that southern states have had outbreaks and it’s “migrating.”
Bill Crouch, secretary of the state Department of Health and Human Resources, said during the briefing he recently visited Mingo and Logan counties and “had my eyes opened” after seeing the results of contact tracing.
It is not out-of-state visitors bringing the virus here, he said.
“It is of our own doing,” Crouch said of the surges. “These cases are coming from West Virginians who travel to Myrtle Beach (primarily).”
Although many tourists are coming to the southern West Virginia counties that are seeing surges to ride four-wheelers on the Hatfield-McCoy trail, that is not the problem.
“They have not found one case there that has happened (from out-of-state visitors),” he said. “Tourism is not the problem. They love West Virginia and come here to ride 4-wheelers. They aren’t bringing it in. These are West Virginians who are bringing it back.”
The recommendation for anyone returning from Myrtle Beach or other vacation destinations that are considered hotspots is to self-quarantine on return and get tested for the virus.
Justice has said before he urges everyone to do this as a preventive measure because the problem is growing.
He also said churches remain a concern where outbreaks continue to occur around the state.
“We now have seven outbreaks in five counties and 89 positive cases,” he said.
Justice said the key to stopping this is to follow the guidelines that include using only every other pew, personal hygiene, physical distancing and wearing a mask.
“We can go to church and we can do it, but you have to be safe and follow the guidelines,” he said.
During his briefing, Justice also discussed the reopening of schools as students are set to return to classrooms on Sept. 8, and also have the option to stay home and use online instruction.
On Wednesday, he unveiled a color code system that will determine, on a county by county basis, if schools can offer in-person instruction or be all virtual.
A metric is being developed using statistics related to the level of COVID cases and trends in a particular county to determine whether the county is green, completely cleared to offer in-person classes, or red, cannot offer classroom instruction or hold sporting events. Yellow and orange are also included to show which direction the county is headed, with orange the level just below red.
On Friday, Justice used a sample map of the state with colors in each county that indicated the diversity of the spread right now.
In this area, Monroe and Summers counties were green and Mercer and McDowell counties were red.
“This map does not have anything to do with the color coding once we come out with the metrics on how to measure that,” he said. “It just shows the diversity in the counties and why we have to do this on a local basis.”
He also used the map to illustrate how the virus is coming from the South and impacting counties like McDowell and Mercer.
Justice said this system places communities in a position to help make sure their county schools have students in classrooms and hold sporting events by following proper protocol to prevent the spread of the virus and keep the numbers of cases down.
Justice also parted ways with Pres. Donald Trump on two issues.
Trump has urged the return of students to classrooms and said this week children are “virtually immune” to COVID and the virus will just “go away.”
“I don’t write the scripts for our President,” Justice said. “Children have shown they have more resistance, but they are not immune.”
The percentage of children who catch the virus and develop problems with it is small, he said, but it happens.
“Children surely can get this and babies have gotten this,” he said.
Justice said this virus will not just go away.
“We are living in a live pandemic that will stay with us until we get the vaccine and drugs,” he said.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
