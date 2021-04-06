PRINCETON — More than 50 percent of the population of Mercer County now has at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, but many residents are still reluctant to participate.
About 38,000 shots have been administered, Mercer County Health Department Administrator Roger Topping said Monday.
“I spoke with Linda Hutchins from our partner, Bluestone Health Centers, and we figure that between the two of us, Princeton Community Hospital, and the the local pharmacies we have given over 38,000 shots,” he said. “Over the next two weeks, if we can find the arms to put shots in, we will give another 4,000-plus shots.”
Topping said about 28,000 residents have now received at least one dose.
However, a problem that has recently surfaced is the reluctance by residents to get vaccinated.
“We have problems now getting people to get the shot,” he said, with shots being left over they then have to take to businesses. “We had about 60 doses left over Friday. On Saturday morning we went to Gable’s and Tractor Supply (on Cumberland Road in Bluefield) and it took us five and a half hours to administer them.”
Topping said many not only refused to the get the shot, they did so with an “attitude.”
“That is crazy,” he said. “I have never heard so many stupid rumors in my life.”
Some people believe a “chip” is being inserted into their arms with the vaccine, he said. “There are people who actually believe it changes their DNA.”
Some seem to be motivated by politics, he added, reflecting a national trend of being against taking the vaccine.
Although active cases keep dropping here, they are going up around the state as the virus is still out there and people do die.
Monroe County reported two more COVID deaths Monday, the county’s 16th and 17 deaths. An 86-year-old man and a 97-year-old female died.
Topping said the UK variant is now posing a danger with one man in Ohio County dying from it and “he was not old.”
“It is so much better to get the shots,” he said. “It’s better you get it now, it will protect you.”
All efforts are being made to have it available for as many people as possible, he said, and mobile trailers to be used as vaccine clinics will soon be ready to go.
“We will go up to the heads of hollows and hope to reach the people,” he said of the mobile units, which will be used wherever needed.
A vaccine clinic will also be set up in Bluefield for the first time. It will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday at the Herb Sims Center on Stadium Drive.
“This is an open clinic for anyone who wants a shot,” he said.
Clinics will also be held Thursday and Friday at the Princeton Rescue Squad Preservati Education Center from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. with people being called for the second Pfizer shot.
Topping said these clinics “would not be possible” without community volunteers and nursing students from Bluefield State College and the Mercer County Vo Tech Center.
Every possible effort is being made to offer the vaccine to everyone in the county, he added.
“I am tickled to death with the people we can take care of,” he said. “We do all we can and I am going to have a clear conscience. You can take it to them, but you can’t make them take it.”
