CHARLESTON — One of the most “frustrating” aspects of dealing with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, officials say, is the lack of testing kits for the virus.
Dr. Catherine Slemp, state health officer and commissioner of the Bureau of Public Health, said at a news conference Monday afternoon with Gov. Jim Justice that 500 testing kits for the virus are available.
“We have a minimal supply,” she said. “It is frustrating.”
Slemp said that two groups of people have the highest priority for testing.
Those are the seriously ill, especially the elderly, who have been hospitalized and people who have traveled overseas (who show symptoms).
They are “high-risk folks,” she said. Otherwise, it’s a matter of going through a screening protocol that includes eliminating other possible causes of being sick.
As of Monday, 84 residents in the state had been tested with four still pending, and West Virginia remains the only state without a confirmed coronavirus test.
“We have not had any positives, but we must take this seriously,” she said, adding that what has worked in other countries to avoid spreading the virus is more testing and social distancing.
Slemp said the federal government is talking about setting up “community-based” testing.
That announcement was made Sunday in Washington, with about 2,000 labs across the nation to process tests and high “throughput” tests that can be used for drive-through or walk-up test centers.
But Slemp said West Virginia is not included in the first round of establishing those sites. States with the highest community spread cases have priority.
“We will be happy to do any of that if you give us the supplies,” she said of those sites being set up. “We don’t need you here. Send us the supplies and we can do it ourselves.”
Locally, only a handful of the tests are available at the Mercer County Health Center.
“We have very few testing kits,” said Public Health RN Becky Walker. “We are not at capacity to actually do the testing. If we have to do some testing we would be working with Lab Corps.”
Walker said the protocol is following CDC (Center of Disease Control) guidelines for testing.
“They have to meet the criteria for a fever, a cough and then we send them to their primary care doctor to have the flu ruled out and get a respiratory panel on them,” she said.
After that, they self-quarantine until the results are in.
“If the flu test is negative, they monitor their symptoms and if they get worse they call us and we go from there,” she said. “If they meet the criteria they can be tested.”
Lynn Thompson, director of quality at Princeton Community Hospital, said they follow the same protocol with determining when a test is needed.
Mark Pickett, emergency preparedness coordinator for PCH, said if someone who has had a fever and comes in to be checked out, that person should not take any medication to reduce the fever 24 hours before coming in.
