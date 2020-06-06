PETERSTOWN — West Virginia Superintendent of Schools Clayton Burch called the site of the new Peterstown School in a field off Rt. 12 north of Peterstown a “gorgeous, gorgeous place for a new school.”
Burch and other state dignitaries joined Monroe County educators and school board members Friday afternoon for the official groundbreaking for the $20 million Pre-K through eighth grade school a few miles north of Peterstown.
The new school, which will have about 750 students and is expected to be finished by August 2021, will replace Peterstown middle and elementary schools.
Burch said he has worked around the world, including in Kuwait, Italy and in Europe but “I made sure when it was time to raise my own children it would be in West Virginia.”
“Our children absolutely deserve the best,” he said. “We can compete with anybody in the entire world and we are going to make sure our children realize they can complete with anybody in the entire world.”
Burch said the state’s teachers are the best and the “principals are some of the best I have ever seen and I have been around the world.”
One caring adult can make a difference, he said.
He praised all of those involved in the project and said, “We should be proud as a community, we should be proud as a state.”
Burch said it’s also appreciated that an area contractor, DCI Shires of Bluefield, is building the new school.
“I cannot thank all of you enough for what you are doing for the children of Peterstown,” he said.
Monroe County Schools Superintendent Joetta Basile said the project was six years in the making.
“This will be a facility for our children to grow and learn,” she said, adding that a school is the heart of a community and questions have recently arisen about what schools will look after the pandemic.
“We know that children will benefit from a state-of-the-art facility that supports learning for all children,” she said. “Our vision was to create a school with a learning environment that is safe, modern and promotes STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) education and excellence in learning.”
Basile said a modern facility “on the cutting edge” will not only benefit children but also the community.
“If we want to bring business into the area, we need to invest in our schools,” she said. “Our children are the foundation of our community and are critical for our future. This school is a wonderful investment into thousands of children’s futures…”
Basile said the new school will be a “diamond” to the children in the county, like the Jones Diamond Peterstown is known for.
Long-time school board member Danny Lively, who was principal at Peterstown Elementary for 22 years and a school board member for 12, has, along with Basile, been a driving force behind the new school.
Lively said when he was principal he felt like he had a family there because the staff “truly cares about the children and they were like my family. We took care of our kids.”
Lively said you could mess the staff, “but don’t mess with our kids. It’s been that way a long time and it’s wonderful.”
People care about West Virginia students, he said of local educators as well as state education leaders, adding that Gov. Jim Justice could not make it but he supports the school and education.
“It’s’ a great thing that we are getting a new facility,” he said. “The kids are our future.”
Dave Perry, president of the state Board of Education, also spoke.
“As I look across this area and the vista, truly the Good Lord has blessed you folks in Monroe County,” he said.
Perry praised all school personnel for supporting families and children during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It has required a lot more from all of us,” he said. “I thank you for the meals you have served, for the student engagement that has continued and all the hard work that has been dedicated to our children.”
Perry said the site where the school is being built is “more than open space. It’s a field of dreams.”
Those dreams came true, he said, because of the work of Lively, Basile and board members, referring to a Bible verse that says, “Without a vision, you will perish.”
The building will be more than a school, he added.
“It will be an incubator, an incubator that produces young minds that will lead West Virginia into a better tomorrow.”
Perry said the school is rooted in vision because it is constructed to “accommodate population growth in Monroe County.”
“When a community breaks ground and opens a new school, it is truly a special occasion,” he said.
Perry also praised Basile for her work and state Sen. Kenny Mann for his support.
“The Governor has advocated for this project, and I know he is fond of Monroe County,” he said.
Miller Hall, state school board vice president, spoke and pointed out Clark Adkins, a student in attendance who will be a sixth-grader at the new school when it opens next year. His sisters, Elizabeth and Isabel, sang the National Anthem for the occasion.
“This is your school,” he said to Clark Adkins. “Everyone in this community, this is what they needed.”
Hall said Basile had a vision and “she did not give up on that vision,” which was to educate the students in a new facility to “give them the skill sets they need to be productive…”
A former principal, Hall said education is about relationships and the result of those relationships is stronger students.
“Stronger students build stronger communities,” he said.
the state School Building Authority (SBA) provided funding for the new school construction and board member Joyce VanGilder was at the groundbreaking.
She said Basile had a dream and “gathered those around her” who shared the dream.
“She is here to get what the students need,” she said, adding that Basile first reached out to the SBA in 2014 about a new school to replace the two old, deteriorating schools in Peterstown.
State Sen. Mann said he knew it was tough to get a bond issue passed in the county because of the economy (two bond issues to help pay for a new school failed), but “you all stuck to your word,” he said of state officials on hand who backed the project.
“A lot of work has been done,” he said. “It’s been a long journey but we are proud … This is about our students… and at the end of the day I believe everybody wants a new school.”
Assistant Superintendent Johnathan McPherson said it’s a project that’s been “a long time coming” and a lot of work went on behind the scenes to see the project through and make it happen.
“Our children do deserve a place where they can be safe to learn, eat, play and develop into young adults and be productive citizens,” he said, “and that will be possible in a new facility.”
Adkins said he is excited and looking forward to having a new school.
“I think getting a new school is nice because the old school is kind of beaten up,” he said. “I think it will be great.”
After the groundbreaking, Burch said he is confident students will return to classrooms in August.
“We have to believe children will be back in school,” he said. “We have to get them back.”
Burch said that by mid-August students will have been out of the classroom for five months.
“I believe it will happen, I believe we will have children back in the classrooms. But we should be realistic what that will look like,” he said. “It’s going to be different (due to pandemic safety measures).”
Burch said the state school board meets Wednesday and on June 10 the first set of guidance documents will be released on preparations and scenarios for the August start of school.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
