BLUEFIELD — There are now 38 people in Mercer County who have recovered from COVID-19, local health officials said Friday. That means more than half of the 62 virus cases in Mercer County now involve people who are no longer in quarantine.
However, the local statistics provided Friday by the Mercer County Health Department didn’t match with the numbers provided by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The DHHR is still reporting 37 active virus cases in Mercer County with only 25 recoveries, which is essentially the opposite of what the Mercer County Health Department is now saying.
Kathy Wides, a county health nurse, told the Daily Telegraph Friday that 38 people in Mercer County have now recovered from the virus with only 23 people remaining in isolation. The Daily Telegraph reached out to Wides after the local numbers provided by the health department didn’t match the statistics that were provided by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
The state also reported a new virus case Friday, which brings Mercer County’s cumulative total of virus cases to date to 62. But the Mercer County Health Department was reporting only 61 cases Friday.
Wides said state statistics are often lagging behind local numbers.
In its 3 p.m. update Friday, the Mercer County Health Department said 48 of the 61 virus cases occurred in the last two-and-a-half weeks. Prior to mid June, the county had only 13 cases, and all 13 of those individuals had since recovered from the virus. There was one death at Princeton Community Hospital that didn’t involve a resident of Mercer County. That individual died of virus-related complications.
New coronavirus cases also were reported Friday in Tazewell, Bland and Buchanan counties.
Tazewell County went from 23 virus cases to 24 Friday, and Bland County increased from two to three.
Buchanan County also reported a new virus case Friday, bringing its cumulative total-to-date to 39, and a new virus-related hospitalization also was confirmed Friday in Buchanan County by the Virginia Department of Health. A virus-related hospitalization also was reported Friday in Giles County, which is now reporting a cumulative total of 18 COVID-19 cases.
