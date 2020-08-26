By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
TAZEWELL, Va. — Six days into the new school year, enrollment is down slightly in Tazewell County.
Not counting those students who are completing their education virtually from home, the school system is down about 75 students from the end of the 2019-2020 school year, which came to an abrupt end in March with the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
“With our enrollment from last March, we are down about 75 students,” School Superintendent Dr. Chris Stacy said.
However, that number isn’t unexpected. Stacy said the school system has been averaging a loss of about 50 to 100 students a year for several years now.
Stacy said the school system will have a final count of students, including those in the classroom and those who are taking school virtually, after Labor Day.
There is no one part of the county reporting less students than others.
“It’s just county-wide,” Stacy said of the student enrollment loss.
About 35 percent of the county’s more than 5,300 students have opted for online only schooling this semester. That means about 1,700 students are currently completing their studies and courses at home and online.
Stacy said the number of students who opted for virtual online schooling is holding steady. But some parents who previously requested the virtual school option have inquired in recent days about allowing their children to return to the classroom, he said.
