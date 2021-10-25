An investigation is ongoing into an early morning Sunday shooting involving a Bluefield police officer.
Det. Lt. Kenny Adams is conducting the internal investigation and the West Virginia State Police is looking into the criminal aspect of the incident.
“We did have a shooting at 3 a.m. Sunday at Greg’s Sports Bar on Bluefield Avenue,” Adams said. “It did involve an off-duty Bluefield police officer.”
Adams said there were no injuries.
“It was an exchange of gunfire,” he said. “Someone fired at the police officer as well.”
Adams said the officer has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
City Manager Cecil Marson said the officer involved is James Mullins.
