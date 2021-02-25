By CHARLES OWENS
BLUEFIELD — Mercer County is now up to 112 COVID-19 related deaths.
Four new virus-related deaths in Mercer County were confirmed Wednesday by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. They were an 89-year old female, a 95-year old female, a 79-year old female and a 58-year old male.
In all, 11 new virus deaths were reported by the state Wednesday, and for the second consecutive day, four of those deaths were once again from Mercer County. That means 112 people have died to date in Mercer County as a result of the ongoing pandemic.
Although Mercer County is one of the larger counties in West Virginia in terms of population, the number of virus-related deaths for Mercer is still disproportionately high when compared to other parts of the state. For example, neighboring Raleigh County, which has a comparable population, has only reported 55 virus-related deaths to date.
At 112 deaths, Mercer County is now only surpassed by Kanawha County, which is reporting 281 virus deaths; Wood County, which has recorded 130 deaths; and Cabell County, which currently stands at 160 deaths.
The number of active virus cases in Mercer County on Wednesday was unchanged from Tuesday at 336, according to the Mercer County Health Department. That’s down significantly from January when as many as 1,700 active cases had been reported in the county. The health department also reported another 10 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, five of which were confirmed and five that were considered probable.
The McDowell County Health Department also reported a new virus-related death Wednesday, the county’s 20th COVID-19 death to date.
“With a heavy heart the McDowell County Health Department has confirmed today the 20th death of a resident from complications related to COVID-19 in the county,” the health department said in a prepared statement. “We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the patient’s family and friends. This is a tragic development in this outbreak and the McDowell County Health Department continues to ask all citizens to help slow down the spread of the disease and to protect those at greatest risk by following the guidelines.”
“As West Virginians, we must not tire of preventive measures that ensure the health and safety of West Virginians,” Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary, added in a prepared statement Wednesday. “Our sympathies are extended to these families for their loss.”
New virus-related deaths also were reported Wednesday in Tazewell, Giles and Buchanan counties.
According to the Virginia Department of Health, a new death was reported in Tazewell County, which is now up to 42 virus-related death. A new death also was reported in Giles County, which is now up to 11 deaths. Wythe County also reported five new deaths, bringing its total of virus-related deaths to date to 55.
In Virginia, health officials do not release the age or gender of those who have died of virus-related complications.
