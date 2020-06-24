WASHINGTON, D.C. — Two prominent national medical experts involved in the COVID-19 pandemic response agree with local Virginia elected officials and school leaders that localities should have more control over decisions made regarding pandemic restrictions.
During an Energy and Commerce Committee hearing Tuesday, Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-VA, asked Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Robert Redfield about regional approaches, rather than statewide mandates, to reopening and testing development and supplies.
“Dr. Fauci, you earlier made some statements which led me to believe that you believe that not only nationally, but even within a state the size of Virginia, we probably ought to be looking regionally and maybe even locally as to how we do it and how we go forward. Did I understand that correctly?” Griffin asked.
“You understood me correctly, Congressman, and that’s the point I want to make because it’s really a source of confusion,” Fauci replied. “It’s not one-size-fits-all. I think you have to look at it at the local level, the county level, the regional level, the city level, the state level. So we often say, ‘In America, should you or should you not be open?’ I mean, that’s almost a non-question because for such a large country, and so heterogeneous, and such a range of involvement of this virus in different parts of the country.”
Griffith then said to Redfield, “I’ll move to you because in the Commonwealth of Virginia they often are citing – for various things related to schools and others – they cite the CDC. Do you agree with Dr. Fauci and his assessment?”
“Yes, it needs to be a very targeted jurisdictional decision,” he said.
Griffith has long advocated for the state to take a more regional approach to Gov. Ralph Northam’s executive orders because of the relatively low number of positive COVID-19 in rural Southwest Virginia compared to places like Northern Virginia.
Last week, the Tazewell County School Board raised a question regarding Northam’s authority to order schools closed.
The board passed a resolution formally requesting more flexibility in local control schools after an executive session to consider the possibility of legal action.
Northam ordered all schools in the state closed in March and has issued strict guidelines about reopening.
“We have seen reaction from many areas across the state on this,” said School Board Chair David Woodard on Friday, and not just in Southwest Virginia. “Other school divisions are expressing the same concerns.”
“It is important that we be the advocates for our students in times such as these,” Woodard said. “We do not believe the Virginia Constitution was wrong when placing governance of local schools in the hands of local boards - it is nearly impossible to sit in the seat of state government and make decisions for every school in the commonwealth, and do so effectively or safely. For this reason, our board is going a step further and exploring our legal options to regain the authority to open, operate, or close our schools based on what the situation is in Tazewell County.”
The resolution pointed out inequities in taking a one-size-fits-all approach to orders related to the pandemic that impacts rural areas that have seen relatively few positive cases of COVID-10 the same as population dense areas like Northern Virginia where the bulk of positive cases and deaths have occurred.
Tazewell County Board of Supervisors Chair Charlie Stacy has also always fought for a more regional approach from Northam, saying rural areas should not be forced to follow the same guidelines as population dense areas.
“We are not Northern Virginia,” he recently said.
Northam so far has not responded to the school board’s resolution, but has indicated local school divisions may be given some “flexibility” on guidelines to reopen schools in August.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.