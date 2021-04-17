Northern Va., man wins $777,777 with lottery ticket purchased in Tazewell County

By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
RICHMOND, Va. — A resident of Northern Virginia has won $777,777 from a scratch-off ticket purchased in Tazewell County.
Dhrupal Patel was returning to Northern Virginia with his wife and child after a vacation in the Smoky Mountains. Rather than drive the interstate, he decided to take some less-traveled roads and see the countryside, a press release from the Virginia Lottery said.
That’s how he ended up at the Stop & Save on Riverside Drive in the town of Tazewell. While at the store, Patel purchased coffee, some groceries and snacks, and an Electric 7s lottery ticket.
Later, when he got home to the town of Herndon in Fairfax County, Patel scratched the ticket and discovered he’d won the game’s $777,777 top prize.
“I was not able to talk!” Patel later told lottery officials. “I couldn’t believe it!”
Patel, who is an IT consultant, said he intends to take care of his family with the winnings.
Patel is now the top prize winner in the Virginia Lottery’s Electric 7s game. That game features prizes ranging from $10 to $777,777.
Two more $777,777 tickets are unclaimed in the game, the lottery said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.