RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia entered Phase One of a three-phase plan to reopen businesses Friday, and Gov. Ralph Northam cautioned that the rules must be followed.
During a press briefing Friday afternoon, Northam said local health departments have the authority to shut down businesses operating out of compliance.
Phase One includes non-essential retail stores and places of worship reopening at 50 percent capacity; restaurants may open for outdoor dining only at 50 percent capacity; gyms will remain closed except for outdoor activities; and salons and barbershops may reopen, but customers must make appointments and employees must wear masks.
A ban on gatherings (outside) of more than 10 people will continue to be banned and he is still encouraging people to work from home if they can, wear face coverings and to practice social distancing.
Northam also said safety is a priority in the workplace and any violations will be addressed.
Although Virginia is now using a “safer at home” strategy after Executive Order 53 expired on May 14, Northam said everyone should try to stay home as much as possible and the easing of restrictions “does not mean we can behave as we used to.”
Northam also said two other areas in the commonwealth, the City of Richmond and Accomack County (where outbreaks in poultry plants have occurred), have joined the Northern Virginia region with delaying the implementation of Phase One for two weeks because of the higher numbers of positive cases and the potential for a surge.
When Northam was asked why he did not take a regional approach in the first place, as many leaders in Southwest Virginia encouraged him to do, he said the situation has always been “fluid.”
“You have to step back a bit,” he said of fluidity. “It changes literally by the hour … we have to reassess, reevaluate … we change our plans.”
On an economic note, Northam said the state is ready to send $650 million to localities to help offset expense related to the pandemic.
That money will go out on June 1 and the money is from the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act. Virginia is receiving $3.1 billion from the act.
Another $121 million has been used for purchasing PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) and on testing.
Northam said testing continues to be stepped up.
“We are continuing to make progress on our testing,” he said.
The commonwealth had only 58 testing sites, a number that has now grown to 215 and 52 more lined up.
More facilities can now process the tests, including hospitals, health centers, pharmacies, health departments and free clinics.
Testing capability was one of the main criteria that had to be in place to enter Phase One, along with a steady downward trend in cases, an adequate number of hospital beds to handle any surges, and enough PPE.
“Today (Friday) is a big step for us moving into Phase One,” he said, but guidelines must continue to be followed because the virus is still here.
“We are all in this together, he said. “We all have a responsibility and we need to do the things we have been doing all along.”
The pandemic statistics continue to be “headed in a good direction,” he said. “The last thing we need … is to have to go back to where we have been.”
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
