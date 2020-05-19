RICHMOND, Va. — Any area resident who may want to go to a beach this Memorial Day weekend can visit Virginia Beach.
Gov. Ralph Northam said Monday afternoon the beaches at Virginia Beach and First Landing State Park will be open starting Friday for sunbathing, swimming, fishing and surfing, “as defined by the city’s ordinance.”
Northam said a comprehensive plan is in place to open those beaches safely.
Those safety guidelines include no group sport activities, no alcohol, no large tents or groups, and parking capacity will be at only 50 percent.
Compliance will be monitored, he said, and rules must be followed.
If people “swarm” to the beach it can be closed if necessary, he added. “You must be responsible.”
Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer attended Northam’s press briefing and said beaches offer mental health benefits as well asa safe outdoor place to visit.
But Dyer said planing for visitors required a “coordinated effort” that focused on cleaning “high-touch” areas and maintaining physical distancing.
Beach “ambassadors” will also be on hand, he said, to monitor compliance.
“I believe we have a great plan and I am prepared to stand by this plan to have a safe beach,” he said.
Dyer said the rules are a “short-term inconvenience for a long-term gain.”
The plan for Virginia Beach (all other beaches remain closed except for exercising and fishing) can be used as a model for the opening of the rest of the commonwealth’s beaches, he added.
Northam said residents are also concerned about the opening of all schools in the fall, from pre-school to higher education.
“We were the first state to close schools through the end of the school year and it proved to be the right decision,” he said. “Now, we are looking toward the fall.”
Northam said a team of education leaders at all levels is meeting on the issue, including state Schools Superintendent Dr. James Lane.
The group, with input from the public, will be working to lay out specific steps to be taken to prepare for the fall opening of schools in the coming weeks.
During the press briefing, Northam also said a graph is now available on the Virginia Department of Health website specifying where testing sites for COVID-19 are located.
“We are doing testing at sites around the state,” he said. “We are ramping up testing especially in areas that have at-risk populations.”
That includes African-Americans and Hispanics, both of which see a higher rate of positive tests by percentage of the population, and African-Americans also have a higher than expected death rate from the disease.
The focus will also be on Northern Virginia as well, he said, because of the high number of positive tests in that region, which will not enter Phase One of Northam’s reopening plan until May 28.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
