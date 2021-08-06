RICHMOND, Va. — All school divisions in Virginia should “follow the law” and require masks in public schools when students return to in-person classes later this month.
Gov. Ralph Northam made the announcement Thursday, changing an earlier decision to leave it up to local school divisions to decide.
“It is the law of the commonwealth,” he said of a law passed by the General Assembly in March of this year which requires school divisions to follow CDC guidelines on mask wearing in public schools. “I expect our school divisions across the commonwealth to follow the law.”
The CDC recently revised its guidelines and recommended all students, K-12, wear masks in schools as well as all teachers and staff, regardless of vaccination status.
Northam said if school divisions refuse to comply with CDC guidelines they should consult legal counsel, although he did not elaborate on that aspect.
Tazewell County schools have already decided to make mask wearing in schools optional.
But schools Superintendent Dr. Chris Stacy said after Northam’s announcement Thursday that Tazewell County Public Schools “will certainly follow whatever mandates come from the Governor’s office.”
In response to a question during his press conference about whether it is a mandate, Northam said he sees no distinction between a law and a mandate and that if school divisions don’t comply they “should have a frank discussion with their legal counsel.”
Northam said the reason for the directive is to keep students and school personnel safe.
The more dangerous Delta variant, a growing number of COVID cases and hospitalizations, as well as the propensity of the variant to spread quickly and impact children are all part of the change in strategy.
He also said the law passed in March had bipartisan support and was sponsored by a Republican.
“The kids do great with masks,” he said. “I think if we let children know and their families know we are doing this to keep their children safe and to keep families safe it will not be a big issue.”
Northam said that if anyone has a problem with it, they should contact their legislators.
“It (the law passed by legislators) was intended to keep our children safe,” he said.
Although no plans are in place at this point to once again enact mask mandates for everyone in public indoor places, he said all options are on the table, depending on how the spread of the Delta variant goes.
“We have had overall a very good summer,” he said, with new daily new cases falling below 100 a day at one point and the state reached the goal of 70 percent of the eligible population receiving at least done dose of the vaccine in June.
“The end of this virus seemed to be within reach,” he said. “But we are now on a different trajectory.”
Northam said the arrival of the Delta variant combined with the number of people not vaccinated have driven the numbers back up.
“Our case count has been going back up for two weeks,” he said, although the numbers are still “nowhere near” what they were last winter. “I am confident we will not go back to the point.”
However, the case count and the number of hospitalizations are increasing in Virginia and around the country and the Delta variant is “significantly more contagious” than COVID.
The variant comes with a “higher viral load,” he said, and can make people sicker faster.
“The only way to beat it is the vaccine,” he said. “It is preventable for most people. A large majority of people getting infected now are unvaccinated.”
Northam said 98 percent of people who are hospitalized or die from the virus are unvaccinated.
“The vaccine works,” he said. “It’s that simple. Nearly every single person who has died from COVID has been unvaccinated … We know the way we will put this pandemic behind us is to get people vaccinated.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
