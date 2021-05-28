RICHMOND, Va. — All social distancing and capacity restrictions in Virginia end at midnight tonight.
Gov. Ralph Northam released the reminder Thursday.
“Commonsense mitigation measures have kept Virginians safe over the last 15 months, and with COVID-19 vaccines now widely available, it is time to begin our new normal,” he said on social media. “All remaining COVID-19 mitigation measures related to distancing and capacity are lifted.”
Northam had announced earlier this month he was lifting those restrictions two weeks earlier than the planned June 15 date.
On May 14, he also ended the mask-wearing mandate for those fully vaccinated.
Virginia is able to take these steps as a result of increasing vaccination rates, dramatically declining COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and statewide test positivity rate, and revised federal guidelines, he said.
“Virginians have been working hard, and we are seeing the results in our strong vaccine numbers and dramatically lowered case counts,” Northam said. “That’s why we can safely move up the timeline for lifting mitigation measures in Virginia. I strongly urge any Virginian who is not yet vaccinated to do so—the vaccines are the best way to protect yourself and your community from COVID-19. The message is clear: vaccinations are how we put this pandemic in the rearview mirror and get back to being with the people we love and doing the things we have missed.”
