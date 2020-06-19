RICHMOND, Va. — Gov. Ralph Northam said Thursday that entering Phase Three of his Virginia Forward plan will not happen at least before June 26.
“We are not entering Phase Three this week,” he said, adding there is concern about the resurgence of COVID-19 in other states that are on more aggressive reopening schedules.
Virginia’s numbers continue to trend well, he said, as overall positive rates, hospitalizations and deaths are declining.
“June 26 will be the earliest date we enter Phase Three,” he said. “We are monitoring closely what is going on in other states. As soon as we can do it safely and responsibly we will do it.”
Northam provided guidelines for the next phase.
“Our Phase Three guidelines will help Virginia families and businesses plan for what the next stage of easing public health restrictions will look like in our commonwealth,” he said. “While we may not have the same spike in infections that many states are seeing right now, Virginians need to remain cautious and do the things that we know reduce transmission: wear a face covering, maintain physical distance, and stay home if you are high-risk or experience COVID-19 symptoms. This virus is still with us, and we must continue to adapt our lives around it and ensure we are keeping our vulnerable communities safe.”
Northam said that in Phase Three the maximum number of individuals allowed in social gatherings will increase from 50 to 250 people.
Restaurant and beverage establishments have no specific percentage restrictions but are required to maintain 6 feet of distance between tables; fitness centers may open indoor areas at 75 percent occupancy; and recreation and entertainment venues, including museums and zoos, may operate at 50 percent occupancy, or a maximum of 1,000 persons.
Swimming pools may also expand operations to free swim in addition to indoor and outdoor exercise, diving, and swim instruction.
Overnight summer camps, however, will remain closed in Phase Three.
Northam’s press conference was held in Northern Virginia and was bi-lingual because he addressed the disproportionate number of positive cases among Latino Virginians.
They make up 45.3 percent of the cases for which Virginia has demographic data, and 35 percent of hospitalizations—even though Hispanic and Latino people make up about 10 percent of the commonwealth’s population.
Measures are in place to address the problem, he said, including contact tracing and dispersion of masks, hand sanitizers and educational materials in Latino communities.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.