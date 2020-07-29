By CHARLES BOOTHE
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
RICHMOND — Gov. Ralph Northam has walked back on relaxing restrictions in the Hampton Roads region, signing an Executive Order to restrict alcohol sales, limit restaurants hours and capacity, and restrict social gatherings.
Northam announced the action during a pandemic briefing Tuesday, saying the number of positive COVID-19 cases in that region is surging at a pace well above the rest of the commonwealth.
“We are concerned about Hampton Roads and the Peninsula,” he said of the Eastern Virginia region. “It’s a 10.8 percent positive rate there.”
That rate reflects the percentage of tests that are positive to the total number of test, and outside Hampton Roads the rest of the state is “at just 6 percent,” he added.
Hospitalizations in the region are also up as well as emergency room visits.
Northam said the shift in positive cases has been toward younger people, fueled by increased socializing at bars, birthday parties and backyard cookouts.
The Executive Order and public health emergency order will go into effect at midnight Friday and the new restrictions will apply to the Cities of Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Norfolk, Suffolk, Portsmouth, Hampton, Williamsburg, Newport News, Poquoson, James City County, and York County.
The restrictions will prohibit the on-site sale, consumption, and possession of alcohol in any restaurant, dining establishment, food court, brewery, microbrewery, distillery, winery, or tasting room after 10 p.m. All restaurants, dining establishments, food courts, breweries, microbreweries, distilleries, wineries, and tasting rooms must close by midnight. Indoor dining in these establishments will be limited to 50 percent capacity. Public and private in-person gatherings over 50 people will be prohibited, down from a previous cap of 250 people.
While Virginia law does not distinguish between restaurants and bars, he said, the 10 p.m. curfew for alcohol sales and consumption, in addition to the current restrictions on seating or congregating in bar areas, effectively closes bars in the region. Individuals that choose to consume alcohol prior to 10 p.m. must be served in a restaurant and remain seated at tables 6 feet apart.
Other than that region, Northam said the rest of the state is trending well, and Northern Virginia is seeing only a fraction of the number of positive cases as before with only a 5.7 positivity rate.
The northwestern part of the state is at 5 percent, Southwest Virginia is 7.1 percent and Central Virginia is seeing a 6.8 percent rate.
Northam said the number of positive tests statewide is stable but has seen some increases due to the total number of tests now given each day, which is between 17,000 to 20,000, well above the previous goal of 10,000 tests a day.
As far as any action on bringing back restrictions that had been lifted in the rest of the state, Northam said all numbers and how they trending are being watched.
Northam said the EO for Hampton Roads will be in effect for at least two weeks as the data will continue to be watched.
