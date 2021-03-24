By CHARLES BOOTHE
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
RICHMOND, Va. — All Virginians who want the COVID-19 vaccine should have access to it before May 1.
That was the message Gov. Ralph Northam highlighted Tuesday during a pandemic briefing.
“Within a matter of weeks, anyone can be vaccinated who wants it,” he said. “We are on track for the May 1 goal (to have it available nationwide for everyone). I am confident we will exceed it.”
Virginia has already reached its 50,000 doses a day goal, he said, and 25 percent of residents have already received at least one dose, or more than 2 million, while about 1 million residents have been fully vaccinated.
Northam also said the state is being allocated more doses, with 500,000 this week and rising. Johnson & Johnson will send in another 48,000 next week.
“AstraZeneca (the fourth vaccine not yet approved in the U.S.) shows it is safe and highly effective across all age groups,” he said, providing another “tool” for the state. “It is exciting our country now has three safe and effective vaccines and more may be coming.”
The federal government will be launching an “extensive educational campaign” on the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines across the country, he added, a way to encourage participation.
“You will hear from people you trust,” he said, because local community leaders who residents know will be used to help with the campaign.
Mass vaccination clinics across Virginia are doing well, Northam said, handling up to 3,000 people a day, six days a week. “We feel good about where we are with vaccinations and we continue to ramp up our distribution.”
Northam also said the state will ease some restrictions starting April 1 with indoor and outdoor social gatherings as well as venue crowd size capacities increasing.
Social gatherings inside can be up to 50 and outdoors up to 100.
Entertainment venues can be 30 percent capacity or up to 500 indoors and more for outdoor spectator events, with 30 percent capacity but no specific crowd size limit.
For example, if an outdoor arena holds 9,000, 3,000 could attend. But mask mandates remain mandatory and social distancing must be observed.
Mitigation efforts must be eased “slowly and safely,” he said, focusing now on the areas with the least risk of spread, like outdoor events where social distancing is easier.
Northam said the key to stop the pandemic by reaching herd immunity is to be vaccinated, and children should have the opportunity to be vaccinated by this fall.
Dr. Norm Oliver, state Health Officer, said several COVID variants have been discovered in Virginia and efforts are being ramped up to detect them, with only about 200 total cases verified at this point.
“We suspect there are far more than that,” he said, since the variants can be more transmissible. “We are in a race to get people vaccinated so they won’t get it.”
Northam said the rate of new cases overall has “plateaued” after sharp declines since early January with about 1,400 new cases reported daily.
“That number has hit a plateau and we are watching it closely,” he said. “But it’s a vast improvement over where it was.”
The daily positivity rate (percentage of positive cases of the total tested) has dropped from 17 percent in early January to around a consistent 5.6 percent now as hospitalizations, ICU and ventilator numbers have also dropped.
“We just need to keep getting people vaccinated,” he said.
Northam also commented on recent mass shootings, saying the rise in “ugly, hateful, racist rhetoric and too often violence directed at Asian people” is not acceptable anywhere.
“We condemn intolerance, hate and racism in our commonwealth in all their forms,” he said.
