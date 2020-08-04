TAZEWELL, Va. — A motorcycle rider passed away after a weekend crash between a motorcycle and a pickup truck in Tazewell County, Va.
A Virginia State Police trooper responded 4:32 p.m. Saturday to a crash on Route 16 (Stoney Ridge Rd.) just north of Route 830 in Tazewell County, according to Shelby Crouch, public relations coordinator with the state police.
A 2014 Harley-Davidson FLHX was traveling on Route 16 when it crossed the center line and struck a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.
The Harley’s driver, Kevin R. Skinner, 48, of Greenville, N.C., was transported to Tazewell Community Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, Crouch said. He was wearing a helmet.
The driver of the Chevrolet was not injured and was wearing a seatbelt.
The crash remains under investigation, Crouch stated.
