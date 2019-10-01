TAZEWELL, Va. — Barry Joe Coleman will spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Tazewell County Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Dennis said during a hearing Monday in Circuit Court in Tazewell that a plea agreement was reached in the capital murder case, which in effect took the death sentence off the table.
Coleman, 41, pleaded guilty to the December 2015 murder of Nancy Carolyn Smith at Flanary Storage in Richlands. He also pleaded guilty to eight other charges, including robbery and abduction, in front of Circuit Court Judge Robert C. Patterson, who accepted the plea and announced the sentences for each charge.
The capital murder charge brought the life without parole sentence with life sentences also given for robbery (of Smith) and statutory burglary while armed with a deadly weapon.
Other charges were soliciting a firearm by an ineligible person, possession of suboxone, a Schedule III drug, possession of controlled drug paraphernalia, cruelty to animals and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Those other charges brought more than 28 years, and a probation violation (Coleman was already on probation when the murder was committed) added another 14 years.
Patterson said all sentences run consecutively, but the life in prison without parole sentence covers them all.
During Tuesday’s hearing and sentencing, Richlands Police Chief Jerry W. Gilbert, who was sergeant for investigations at the time of the murder and handled the initial investigation, testified that an initial call to the police was made by an acquaintance of Coleman’s.
Coleman had shown up at her house and told her he had “stabbed a woman in the heart” and thought he had killed her, Gilbert said. Police who responded to that call found Coleman with blood on him and displaying erratic behavior.
They took him into custody.
Smith’s body was later found by a customer “lying in a pool of blood” at Flanary Storage on Kent’s Ridge Road and the business had been ransacked, Gilbert said.
Gilbert said that during an interview with Coleman at the police station at that time Coleman told him about the stabbing and said, “I tried to put her insides back in.”
According to Dennis, evidence shows that Coleman entered the store with the intent of committing robbery and attacked Smith, who was 58 at the time and an employee at Flanary Storage, with a large hunting knife.
“After an intense struggle, Coleman overcame Smith and subsequently killed her,” Dennis said. Coleman ransacked the office, took the cash box belonging to the business and stabbed Smith’s small dog, which ultimately survived. Dennis said Coleman then went to a nearby residence for the purposes of “cleaning up.” The resident, who was “extremely scared for her and her family’s safety,” called law enforcement while he was in her bathroom attempting to shoot up suboxone and cleaning himself up along with the knife.
Video evidence retrieved from Flanary Storage showed Coleman entering the business around 3:54 p.m. and leaving around 4:08 p.m. carrying the cash box, Dennis said. A customer who stopped to pay his storage rental found Smith’s body about an hour later.
Dennis choked back tears while talking to the press after the sentencing and said “it’s been very emotional.”
He said he takes comfort in knowing Coleman “will never be free again.”
“I want to thank the family of Nancy Carolyn Smith for their support and patience during this long process,” Dennis said in a prepared statement. “Carolyn’s family and I are satisfied with the outcome of this case.
“While this sentence can never replace the enormous loss Carolyn’s family has to deal with on a daily basis, I hope that knowing Coleman will serve the rest of his life in prison without ever being eligible for parole will offer them some type of justice and peace in this situation. Everyone who knew Carolyn speaks of what a kind and compassionate person she was and to know that a wonderful person like Carolyn lost her life to such a senseless, selfish act is heartbreaking. The only victim to survive this horrific attack was Carolyn’s beloved Pomeranian, Oliver, who now lives peacefully with Carolyn’s brother.”
Dennis thanked law enforcement and others involved in the case.
“I also want to express my gratitude to the officers of the Richlands Police Department, Virginia State Police, and Tazewell County Victim/Witness Assistance Program, as well as the citizens who reported the suspicious activity that resulted in the swift arrest of Barry Joe Coleman,” he said.
Family members of Smith were in the courtroom during the plea hearing and sentencing.
When Patterson asked Coleman if he had anything to say, he declined.
Coleman had a history of trouble with the law, Dennis said, including assault and battery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and robbery.
Several attorneys were in the courtroom to represent Coleman related to the capital murder charge.
Dennis said they were a capital murder defense team from the Western District of Virginia in Roanoke as well as a private attorney from Radford.
Once Patterson accepted the plea and read the sentence, those attorneys left the courtroom.
The Virginia Code describes capital murder as the “willful, deliberate, and premeditated killing of any person” while committing crimes such as robbery, attempted robbery and abduction.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.