TAZEWELL, Va. — No one has yet to cast an absentee ballot in either Tazewell County or Giles County for the March 3 Democratic Primary.
Residents could vote using an absentee ballot in person starting on Jan. 16, but as of Tuesday, no vote had been cast.
“We are open for voting, but no one has come in yet,” said Brian Earls, Tazewell County registrar. “We sent out a number (of absentee ballots after they were requested) in the mail” but none of those has been returned yet either.
Earls said any registered voter can cast a ballot in the primary because Virginia does not require party affiliation when registering.
Absentee ballot voters can mail the ballots to his office, drop them off in person or stop by the office, apply for one and vote on the spot, he said, adding that his office has moved from the courthouse to 2848 Riverside Dr. in North Tazewell.
Donna Altizer, general registrar for Giles County, also said her office has seen “no takers yet” on casting an absentee ballot in person.
“We have mailed out about a dozen,” she said.
Giles County voters can cast an absentee ballot at 201 N. Main St., Suite 1, Pearisburg.
On March 3, all voting precincts in all counties will be open for the primary.
Virginia Republicans will choose delegates to their national convention at a state convention. Therefore, no Republican candidates will appear on the March 3 ballot.
