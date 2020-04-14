CHARLESTON — Mercer County has reported no new COVID-19 cases since Friday as West Virginia on Monday saw its ninth death from the pandemic.
That death was in Ohio County, a 69-year-old male, the state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHS) said. The individual, who had underlying health conditions, was hospitalized at the time of his death.
Susan Kadar, director of the Mercer County Health Department, said Monday that three of the county’s eight positive cases have been released from isolation, with one remaining hospitalized and four in self-isolation.
Kadar said 163 people are “under investigation” to see if testing is needed and 40 tests are pending, adding that all contacts associated with a positive test are notified and closely monitored
McDowell County has had six positive tests, with Monroe and Summers counties staying at one each.
The DHHR reported that, as of 5 p.m. on Monday, there had been 16,748 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 633 positive, 16,115 negative and nine deaths.
In Virginia, as of 5 p.m. Monday, deaths totaled 149, with 5,747 positive cases, 903 hospitalizations and 41,401 tested.
Giles and Wythe counties have added a positive case, bringing Giles to four cases and Wythe to seven.
Tazewell County stays at four and Buchanan County two. Bland County has not had a positive case.
Here are the confirmed cases in West Virginia released by the DHHR Monday at 5 p.m.:
Barbour (4), Berkeley (98), Boone (1), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (24), Fayette (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (5), Hancock (7), Hardy (2), Harrison (28), Jackson (30), Jefferson (51), Kanawha (85), Lewis (2), Logan (8), Marion (38), Marshall (6), Mason (10), McDowell (6), Mercer (8), Mineral (5), Mingo (1), Monongalia (81), Monroe (1), Morgan (6), Nicholas (2), Ohio (23), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (6), Putnam (12), Raleigh (6), Randolph (4), Roane (2), Summers (1), Taylor (4), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (3), Wayne (19), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (19), Wyoming (1).
