BLUEFIELD — A ninth coronavirus case was reported Tuesday in Mercer County.
The individual contracted the virus through travel, according to Matthew Bragg, sanitarian for the Mercer County Health Department.
Bragg said all contacts for this individual have been identified, notified and are currently self-isolating.
Although Mercer County now has nine cases, seven of those nine involve individuals who have since recovered from the virus.
Bragg said a seventh patient was released from quarantine Thursday morning, and is now recovered from the virus.
“There have been no deaths associated with COVID-19 in Mercer County to date,” Bragg said.
Another 12 COVID-19 test results were still pending in Mercer County as of Thursday evening.
Bragg said residents should continue to practice social distancing and good personal hygiene.
“Remember to maintain social distancing of at least six feet and continue to wash hands regularly in warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds,” Bragg said.
Neighboring McDowell County was still reporting six cases Tuesday, and Monroe County still had five.
According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, there have been 25,435 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 929 positive cases, 24,506 negative results and 26 deaths.
The case totals per county as of Tuesday were as follows: Barbour (4), Berkeley (113), Boone (2), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (34), Fayette (5), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (6), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (30), Jackson (101), Jefferson (63), Kanawha (134), Lewis (2), Lincoln (1), Logan (8), Marion (43), Marshall (8), Mason (10), McDowell (6), Mercer (9), Mineral (10), Mingo (2), Monongalia (91), Monroe (5), Morgan (8), Nicholas (4), Ohio (23), Pendleton (2), Pleasants (2), Preston (10), Putnam (15), Raleigh (7), Randolph (4), Roane (2), Summers (1), Taylor (5), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (78), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (31), Wyoming (1).
— Contact Charles Ownes at cowens@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.