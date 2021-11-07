BLUEFIELD — Former West Virginia 3rd District Rep. Nick Rahall II is a lifelong Democrat who remembers well the state’s transition from predominantly Democratic to Republican.
Rahall had served Southern West Virginia in Congress for 38 years before being defeated in 2014 as the Republican wave gained steam, a change that started in 2000, he said, with the decline of the coal industry and the GOP platform relating more to issues he sums up as “gays, God and guns.”
That was also the year former Pres. George Bush defeated Sen Al Gore in one of the closest elections in American history.
The country’s political landscape “shifted dramatically under my feet,” he said of the years following that election.
“I was the number one target on the GOP’s list nationally in 2014,” he said, and the Republican power in the state has grown. “If you have a ‘D’ by your name now (on the ballot in West Virginia), forget it,”
Rahall talked politics Friday during a visit to Bluefield State College with former Virginia 6th District Rep. Bob Goodlatte, a Republican.
They participated in a the two-day Congress to Campus program, organized by Dr. Sudhakar Jamkhandi, director of the International Initiatives program and English professor at BSC.
The program involved participation in sessions with students on various topics as well as panel discussions.
On Friday, Rahall and Goodlatte, who had held his seat in Congress from 1993 until he decided not to seek reelection in 2018, answered questions from students, ranging from the current state of politics to the two-party system to how students can get involved in politics.
Both former congressmen said the politics of compromise has shifted now to a partisan divide..
“The environment has become very toxic for a lot of reasons,” Goodlatte told members of a class gathered to ask the the questions. “I think social media is at the core of that.”
Goodlatte said it is easy to spread “negative and nasty things,” and that can make it more difficult to get anything accomplished.
He pointed to an era when former Pres. Ronald Reagan and Democratic Speaker of House Rep. Tip O’Neill could disagree but still work together, be cordial with each other and pass bills.
Goodlatte said in order to get anything done you have to talk to each other “in a civil manner,” and most people want to get things done, but it is much more difficult to do now.
Both he and Rahall said they routinely worked across the aisles.
“In my experience, I never had a bill passed where I didn’t have any Democratic support,” Goodlatte said. “Not one. Many of my bills were signed by Pres. Obama and Pres. Clinton. We have to figure out how to get back to that.”
The give and take has been replaced by a question of who has the power at the time, he said, and they try to get everything they can then wait while they are in power, then wait until the next cycle of power.
Finding common ground is not easy when the extreme element of either party dominates, he added.
Rahall said getting things done in politics is the same as getting things done in life. It’s about building personal relationships, getting to know people who you may not agree with on many things but can work with.
“Today, it’s more whether you are right wing or left wing and it doesn’t matter the political party,” Rahall said. “In my opinion, it’s going to be this way for quite awhile … the Democratic Party does not relate to West Virginia values or the heartland of America that made this country what it is today.”
The emphasis is either on the far left agenda or the far right, he said, and neither of them relate to West Virginia.
Rahall, whose mentor and lifelong friend was the late Sen. Robert Byrd, said that is why he is behind Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., who has remained a moderate in the Senate and fought against extremes.
“Progressives in the Democratic Party have gone too far,” he said. “Joe Manchin is trying to teach them a lesson. Manchin is right to tell the progressives to get a life.”
Rahall was referring to the $3.5 trillion Build Back Better bill, which Manchin has opposed and is now trying to be negotiated to a possible $1.75 trillion bill.
The $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill had been held up by progressives in the House who want the big-dollar Build Back Better bill. However, the infrastructure bill finally passed the House Friday night and is heading for the President’s desk.
Rahall said it should have been passed by the House right after the Senate passed it earlier in the summer.
Goodlatte said he did not support the infrastructure bill because the House should have had input and he is against the provision for financing charging stations for electric cars, which should be done by the private market, not government.
One student asked what is the best path for young people who are interested in holding office to get involved in politics.
Rahall said for him it was a matter of getting involved in local projects in his hometown of Beckley, belonging to the Key Club in high school, public speaking and getting to know people.
“You just have to get involved in local projects to get your name in front of the public,” he said.
Goodlatte said his political participation came after law school at Washington & Lee when he started participating in the Republican Party in Roanoke, eventually becoming chair of the city GOP and then then the 6th District GOP.
Community and political party involvements are keys, he added.
But his core motivation in being a lawyer and being in politics was, “I enjoyed helping people solve problems.”
Both politicians said they hope the country can at some point return to mutual respect and compromise.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.