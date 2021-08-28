BLUEFIELD — The newly renovated Granada Theater in Bluefield was officially opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday morning.
Nine years in the making, the massive project has finally come to fruition and will show movies today for the first time in more than 40 years.
Deborah Ammar, who was president of the Bluefield Preservation Society (BPS) when the group was formed and took on the more than $3 million renovation project, said it is an “exciting experience for our board and our community.”
“It all started with a little seed of thought by two of our members, Skip Crane and Sarah Helmondollar,” she said. “With that, we ran with it.”
Ammar said Julie Hurley spearheaded the project and moved it forward.
“It is fabulous inside and I can’t wait for the community to get in and see it, see all of these movies, and see the hard work, determination, donations and the love the community has showered us with,” she said.
The theater and the Bluefield Arts Center are now under the Bluefield Arts and Revitalization Corp. (BARC) and Rob Linkous is president of the BARC Board of Directors.
Linkous said the theater and the Bluefield Arts Center bring the arts “to our community, to our students and make that a viable part of our life here.”
“Congratulations to these hard workers,” he said, also thanking the community for its support.
Mayor Ron Martin, who is also on the BARC board , said the project was one of the reasons he ran for City Board in 2016.
Martin said the Granada is a boost for the downtown area and helps the city to continue to grow.
“We are just really excited from the city’s perspective,” he said, and the theater will bring many people to the downtown area.
Jeff Disibbio, CEO and President of the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias, agreed that the Granada will be a boon for downtown.
“This is a project these folks have been working on for years,” said. “It is going to be a huge asset to Downtown Bluefield thanks to all their hard work and effort.”
Everyone attending the ribbon-cutting was invited to tour the facility.
The Granada, complete with movie posters in the display cases beside the ticket booth, will open its doors for kids this morning.
A 10 a.m. showing of Looney Tunes cartoons will be featured, then at 2 p.m. “The Lego Movie” will be screened. Admission is $5 for each show.
Tonight at 7 p.m., a double feature will be screened with two Mary Astor films for a $10 admission.
Astor starred in the first movie shown at the Granada, “Rose of the Golden West,” but that film was not available.
The first is “Red Dust,” with Astor, Clark Gable and Jean Harlow, released in 1932, followed by “The Maltese Falcon,” the film noir classic from 1941 with Astor, Humphrey Bogart, Peter Lorre and Sydney Greenstreet.
A line from “The Maltese Falcon” voiced by Bogart (Sam Spade) that described the falcon itself could also fit the Granada rebirth: both are the “stuff that dreams are made of.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.