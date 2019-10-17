BLUEFIELD, Va. — Road work in Bluefield, Va. will soon be complete as a new water line is almost finished being installed.
Mayor Don Harris said it’s part of a project to extend water service to the Falls Mills area as well as install new meters and increase the capacity of the water plant.
“The work (now being done in town) runs from the fire department to the corporate limit (toward Rt. 102),” he said. “It should be close to being done.”
Town manager Mike Watson said the work is slated to wrap up in about three weeks.
“We are extending it for emergency service to provide water for Falls Mills and eventually a backup for Pocahontas also,” he said.
The project was made possible through a $1.9 million state grant approved last year.
“We are increasing the capacity of our plant from 1.5 million gallons a day to 1.95 million gallons,” Watson when the grant was approved. “We are also going to replace a line on North Street.”
More than 2,000 linear feet on North Street was replaced, he said, because it must be upgraded so it can serve as an emergency water source. The water line is on Rt. 102 between Thayer Street and Putnam Road.
Watson said it’s not a matter of a need for more water due to a growth in the customer base, but the needed upgrades will make the system more efficient and, in the long run, save money.
Modifications at the plant itself to increase the capacity include changing filters, pumps and some infrastructure work.
“It will also cut costs,” he said. “If you provide a better flow you can operate less hours. Hopefully, it will be a money-saving option.”
Leak detection will be easier, he added, another cost-saving measure.
Three existing wells will also be developed further to meet the additional source water needs of the plant.
The grant came from the Virginia Water Supply Revolving Fund.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.