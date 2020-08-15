CHARLESTON — As it stood on Friday, all counties in the state except three could start school with in-person instruction and sports competitions if classes started next week.
Gov. Jim Justice during his pandemic briefing said the metrics used to put counties in color codes that show if they can allow students to attend school and host sporting events have been completed and the initial numbers show Logan, Mingo and Grant counties are the only ones right now in the red code.
The zones are green, yellow, orange and red.
The metrics are based on a cumulative rolling seven-day average of the number of new positive COVID-19 cases, he said, and also calculated on a per capita 100,000 population basis to make it fair to all counties.
Each Saturday night at 9 p.m. a map showing the color code of each county will be posted online before the start of school and will show which zone each county is in. If a county is in the red zone, all teaching will be virtual the following week and no sporting events or practices can be held.
If a county is in orange, instruction will not be impacted the following week, but sporting events will be cancelled and only practice sessions well be allowed. Green and yellow categories allow students in school and all sporting events.
Justice said there are exceptions to this guideline.
The first is at the start of school. Counties in the green and yellow categories on Saturday night, Sept. 6, will be cleared to start school on Sept. 8. Those in the orange and red zones will be 100 percent virtual and no sports for at least that first week of school. After that, the orange category will not impact in-person instruction but will limit sports to practices only.
Another exception is when a county may fall into the red zone during the week.
A daily update on the maps will be posted, based in the previous seven-day rolling cumulative average of new positive cases, he said, and if a county, for example, hits the red zone on Wednesday, then schools would go to all virtual the following day and no sports.
The criteria for falling into a particular color code is based on the numbers from each individual county.
If the seven-day rolling average of positive case rate is zero to seven, a county is green; eight to 15, it is yellow; 16-24 means an orange; and 25 or more is in the red zone. The national per capita rate is 16 per 100,000 population.
However, when calculating the number of positive cases, outbreaks in congregate settings, like prisons or nursing homes, will be adjusted.
Justice said regardless of how many long-term care residents or inmates test positive at a facility, they will count as only one for statistical purposes. Positive staff members will be counted at a 50 percent basis. For example, if 10 staff members test positive, only five will be counted for the rolling seven-day average.
This removes any bias and prevents it to be skewed, Justice said, adding that since it is in a congregate setting the community is not as impacted as a community spread outbreak.
Justice said the reason for including the orange zone at the start of school is he doesn’t want to set up a school system “for failure” at the beginning and wants to give them a week to work on keeping the numbers out of the red zone.
After that first week, then an orange zone will not impact instruction, but will mean only practice for sports teams and no games or travel.
Private and Christian schools will follow the same guidelines, he added.
“Every Saturday night at 9, the map will be posted,” he said, with the color coding based on the previous seven days rolling average.
Justice also said it is the parents’ decision on whether to send their kids to school, use virtual learning at home or use a hybrid version of both offered by school systems.
Clayton Burch, state superintendent of schools, said each county school system will be prepared for Sept. 8 and it’s a community effort to stay out of the red zone.
If a zone color changes and school systems are forced to adjust quickly, especially going into a red zone and switching to all virtual immediately, they will be ready.
“Counties have plans to communicate with parents and have contingency plans with a red zone,” he said. “They are ready to do that if it happens. They have been planning for months on this and each county has a return plan, preparing for Sept.8 and if they go red.”
Bernie Dolan, director of the West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission, said during the briefing that athletes and coaches have already been working with guidelines and they handle it and do it safely. Full football practice begins Monday.
“We think this system will allow communities to get behind the initiative to move closer and closer and finally get to green,” he said. “We think it’s a great model. It incentivizes communities to be better.”
Brenda Donithan, interim administrator at the Mercer County Health Department, said staff there will be working with schools to help in whatever way they can.
“We will be working with them,” she said. “We want to help keep everyone as safe as possible.”
Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 Czar, said the plan gets communities involved in trying to make sure they do their part to help keep the numbers down by following guidelines, including mask wearing, so students can go to school and communities can have sporting events.
“We believe this is a proper model for the State of West Virginia,” he said, and it is unique to the state.
“It’s a heck of a plan,” Justice said. “Here we are again with a plan that motivates our people to try to do better, and they are already doing great.”
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
