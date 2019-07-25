TAZEWELL, Va. — Starting in 2020, Tazewell County absentee voters will have a new place to pick up and turn in their ballots.
That’s because the registrar’s office is moving from the courthouse to its new home on Riverside Drive in North Tazewell.
Registrar Brian Earls said the plan has been in the works for some time, mainly because the courthouse does not have easy access, with limited parking, long walks and security checks that people have complained about.
“We wanted out of the courthouse to provide better access to the office,” he said.
But it has been a long process, and finding the right spot for a new office took some time.
“We finally after much searching found a suitable place,” he said. “It’s the Extension office building near KFC/Pizza Hut.”
Earls said the Extension office, 2838 Riverside Drive, will be in one side of the building and the registrar’s office, which also serves as the Absentee Precinct where those ballots are picked up and returned either in person or by mail, will occupy the other side.
It’s all level, on one floor.
“You will be able to literally pull right up to the front door,” he said.
The new office will not be open in time for this year’s election, he said, so the courthouse office will have to be used.
However, it will be ready for all elections next year, including the big presidential election.
The move also comes at a good time, Earls said, because Virginia law is changing regarding absentee voting.
Starting after July 1, 2020, during an eight-day period before an election, voters who want an absentee ballot are not required to give a reason. Absentee voting can begin 45 days before the election, but the eight-day “no reason” period during the last week.
For example, for the 2020 general election, which will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3. that eight-day period will start on Saturday, Oct. 24 and run through Saturday, Oct. 31.
Earls said it will always start and end on the last two Saturdays before the election.
“In Virginia, you have to have a reason (to vote on an absentee ballot),” he said. “During that eight day period you can get one with no reason.”
If there is a huge turnout in the 2020 general election, as many expect, more absentee ballots may be filed than normal.
Earls said when other states have made this change absentee ballot voting increased by as much as 60 percent.
Having a more convenient place to pick them up and drop them off will help, he added.
Earls said it is confusing in this area, because West Virginia allows early voting, usually with more than one precinct open, starting 13 days before an election and ending three days before the election (the last Saturday).
Virginia does not allow that, and still offers only the absentee ballot for those who want to vote early.
The move to the new office and the absentee ballot change are welcome for Earls.
“It will be a good thing for voters,” he said.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
