BLUEFIELD — A new Goodwill Industries store is opening its doors in Bluefield this morning.
Located in the former Kmart building on Cumberland Road, the grand opening is set for 9 a.m.
A branch of the Goodwill Industries of the Kanawha Valley, the store, which will also include a donation center, is also a place of employment and training.
“Goodwill has always been a place that believes in the power of work,” said Jamon Schmidt, executive assistant at Goodwill Industries of Kanawha Valley, Inc. “Goodwill has been able to assist millions of people around the world by being able to provide people with jobs, job training, and education. Our mission remains unyielding, but in recent years, we have realized that to be able to support West Virginians, we have to expand our reach. Therefore, the grand opening of our Bluefield location marks the first of many new stores to come.”
The Bluefield store will reflect a new Goodwill, the second store to do so.
Earlier this year, Goodwill re-opened its Teays Valley location, introducing what has been called the “new Goodwill experience.”
With the grand opening of the Bluefield location, it will be the second store to embrace this capacious, modern atmosphere accompanied with new innovative technology, color-coded signage, Goodwill blue shopping carts, and excellent customer service, Schmidt said.
“With the opening of new locations such as Bluefield, we hope to open new doors for current and future programs and services that we are looking to offer to the community, one of which is our GoodHOST program,” he said.
Schmidt said GoodHost is a comprehensive twelve-week program that focuses on the “practical, hands-on, industry-specific training individuals need to build a career in the hospitality industry.”
Residents can help raise $10,000 to bring the GoodHOST program to Bluefield by joining
SaverLife, the nonprofit dedicated to inspiring and rewarding working Americans to take charge of their savings for a brighter future, he said.
For every new Bluefield SaverLife member, a $5 donation will be given to the GoodHOST program. There is no charge to join at SaverLife.org and no membership fees.
The Bluefield Goodwills store will be open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays.
The closest Goodwill store with a donation center in West Virginia from Bluefield is in Beckley. Goodwill Industries also has a store/donation center in Pearisburg, Va.
For information about how to donate, check out the website at www.goodwillkv.com.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
