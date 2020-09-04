By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
BLUEFIELD — New COVID-19 related deaths were reported Thursday in Mercer, Bland and Buchanan counties.
A 95-year old female from Mercer County was among seven new deaths in West Virginia confirmed Thursday by Bill J. Crouch, cabinet secretary for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
There have now been 24 COVID-19 related deaths involving residents of Mercer County.
Allison C. Adler, director of communications for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, confirmed to the Daily Telegraph Thursday that the 24th death was associated with the Princeton Health Care Center, a COVID-19 outbreak site.
That means all 24 COVID-19 deaths to date in Mercer County are from the Princeton Health Care Center.
A school employee from Montcalm High School in Mercer County who died earlier this week as a result of complications from COVID-19 is not being counted at this time as a West Virginia death.
Five new virus cases were reported Thursday in Mercer County bringing the county’s cumulative total of coronavirus infections to date to 323. Of that number, 181 cases are considered active with another 118 involving individuals who have already recovered from the virus, according to the DHHR.
All five of the new virus cases reported Thursday in Mercer County were the result of community spread of the virus, according to Matthew Bragg, sanitarian for the Mercer County Health Department.
So far, 13,996 people in Mercer County have been tested for COVID-19.
In neighboring Virginia, health officials on Thursday reported the first COVID-19 related death in rural Bland County.
Despite reporting only 50 coronavirus cases to date and only a single hospitalization so far, the Virginia Department of Health said a COVID-19 related death has now occurred in Bland County.
The health department didn’t provide any additional details regarding the case, and Bernard Hill with the media relations office of the Virginia Department of Health said no additional details regarding the Bland County death can be released due to federal privacy laws.
“We can’t release any more information about any of the deaths other than what has been released,” Hill said. “However we regret to report any loss of life related to COVID in our community. We send our condolences to the family.”
A message left with Dr. Eric Workman, county administrator of Bland, regarding the COVID-19 death wasn’t immediately returned Thursday.
The health department also reported a second COVID-19 related death Thursday in Buchanan County, but once again, no additional details were immediately provided by the state and Hill said no further information regarding the Buchanan County case could be released beyond what was already reported by the state.
Tazewell County, which is now reporting two COVID-19 related deaths, also reached another grim milestone Thursday after reaching a cumulative total of 200 coronavirus cases to date. In addition to the two deaths, 14 people have been hospitalized in Tazewell County over the past several weeks as a result of COVID-19.
Four new virus cases also were confirmed Thursday in McDowell County.
In a statement released Thursday, the McDowell County Health Department said four new virus cases have been confirmed over the past four days. The statement said the county now has a cumulative total of 80 coronavirus cases with only six of those being considered active.
“Three of the new cases are attributed to community spread and one is attributed to travel,” the statement said. “Our six active cases are located throughout the county. Currently none of our active cases are hospitalized.”
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
