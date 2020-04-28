TAZEWELL, Va. — New coronavirus cases were reported Monday in Tazewell and Buchanan counties in Southwest Virginia.
In neighboring West Virginia, health officials in Mercer County confirmed Monday that the eighth individual in the county to contract the virus has recovered, and is now out of quarantine. And in neighboring McDowell County, it was announced Monday that the staff and residents of the McDowell Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Gary have all tested negative for the virus, along with the staff and residents of the Golden Harvest unit of Welch Community Hospital.
The Virginia Department of Health reported a new COVID-19 case in Tazewell County, which brings the county’s total to five infections. However, four of the five cases involve individuals who have already recovered from the virus and have been released from quarantine.
The health department didn’t release any additional details regarding the new COVID-19 case in Tazewell County, including whether it is the result of travel or community spread of the virus.
No deaths or hospitalizations from the virus have been reported in Tazewell County.
A 14th case also was reported Monday in Buchanan County, which is considered an outbreak site by the Virginia Department of Health. Twelve of the original infections occurred at the Mountain Mission School in Grundy, where staff members and students tested positive for the virus earlier this month.
The 13th infection was reported Saturday in Buchanan County.
It was unknown Monday morning if the two new cases were related to the outbreak site or were the result of travel or community spread of the virus.
No deaths or hospitalizations from the virus have been reported in Buchanan County.
Bland County still has no confirmed cases of the virus.
Six deaths have been reported so far in the Southwest Virginia region from COVID-19, including one death in Wythe County, three deaths in Washington County, one death in Wise County and one death in Scott County.
Smyth County, which neighbors Tazewell County, is reporting 13 cases and four hospitalizations.
Montgomery County, which is home to Virginia Tech, is now reporting 54 cases, six hospitalizations and one death.
As of Monday, 13,535 confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported in Virginia with 2,066 hospitalizations and 458 deaths.
In neighboring West Virginia, the state Department of Health and Human Resources reports as of 5 p.m. Monday that there have been 43,227 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,077 positive cases, 43,227 negative results and 37 deaths. That’s up from 34 deaths on Sunday.
The latest deaths from the virus is a 92-year old woman, a 91-year old woman and a 76-year old woman, all from Jackson County, according to Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.
The DHHR and the Mercer County Health Department was still reporting only nine COVID-19 cases for Mercer County, but it was unclear Monday if that total included an employee of Princeton Health Care Center, who officials confirmed Saturday had tested positive for the virus and is now quarantining at home. If that case is a new case, then Mercer County would have recorded 10 infections.
Matthew Bragg, sanitarian for the Mercer County Health Department, couldn’t comment on the Princeton Health Care Center case Monday, and whether or not it constituted a 10th case for Mercer County.
However, Bragg was able to confirm that another patient in Mercer County who contracted the virus — the eighth case — has now recovered and was off quarantine as of Monday morning.
Bragg said 15 test results are still pending with the Mercer County Health Department.
In keeping with state guidelines, Bragg said residents should continue practicing social distancing and wear face coverings in public where social distancing is difficult to maintain.
McDowell County is still reporting six cases, but all six patients have now recovered from the virus and are out of quarantine, the county’s health department said Monday morning.
“The health department is pleased to report that as of the issue of this press release, there are now no active cases of COVID-19 in McDowell County,” a health department statement said Monday.
The health department also confirmed Monday that all residents and employees of the McDowell Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Gary have tested negative for the virus.
“As of April 27th, we are announcing as a result of the statewide testing ordered by Governor Justice, McDowell Nursing & Rehabilitation Center has completed testing for all patients and employees,” the nursing home said in a statement. “The test results are all negative for both patients and employees. We continue taking the necessary steps to ensure the safety of our patients and employees according to CDC guidelines to prevent the further spread of this virus.”
The health department also confirmed Monday that all residents and staff of the Golden Harvest unit at Welch Community Hospital also have tested negative for the virus.
“Welch Community Hospital will continue to take all necessary steps to protect and ensure the safety of all residents and staff in accordance with CDC guidelines to prevent the further spread of the COVID-19 virus,” the statement said.
Monroe County was still reporting five cases Monday.
According to the DHHR, the cases per county are as follows: Barbour (4), Berkeley (139), Boone (2), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (40), Fayette (10), Gilmer (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (30), Jackson (127), Jefferson (75), Kanawha (156), Lewis (4), Lincoln (1), Logan (12), Marion (45), Marshall (11), Mason (12), McDowell (6), Mercer (9), Mineral (14), Mingo (2), Monongalia (102), Monroe (5), Morgan (9), Nicholas (6), Ohio (26), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (1), Preston (13), Putnam (21), Raleigh (8), Randolph (4), Roane (4), Summers (1), Taylor (6), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (83), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (38) and Wyoming (1).
