BLUEFIELD — One of the youngest Bluefield City Board members in history will start his new role Aug. 1 after topping incumbent Vice Mayor Barbara Thompson-Smith on Tuesday.
Treyvon Simmons, 24, won in his first try at public office, claiming the District I seat as Dr. Daniel Wells, a local pharmacist, won the District III seat. Wells had been appointed to fill the seat temporarily after former board member Robb Williams recently moved to Princeton.
Mayor Ron Martin was unopposed.
The city on Wednesday congratulated the winners.
“The incoming Board of Directors, which will take office on August 1, will truly reflect Bluefield’s diversity, with one member each in their twenties, thirties, forties, fifties and sixties,” Martin said. “This diversity of ages, viewpoints and life experiences will benefit the city and help us make decisions to benefit all of our citizens.”
Martin said the fields of candidates in Districts 1 and 3 were relatively crowded, with four candidates in each district seeking seats.
“We were extremely blessed to have such full slates of candidates,” he said. “It is a pleasure to see so many people interested in and energized by our city government.”
Martin added that, while he welcomes the new directors to the board, he will definitely miss Vice Mayor Barbara Thompson-Smith, the outgoing District 1 representative.
“Barbara has had a long and distinguished career on the City Board of Directors,” he said. “Her service to the city has been honorable and we are grateful for everything that she has accomplished while serving on the Board. We thank her for her service and wish her well.”
Martin was also pleased with the high voter turnout in his district, although he ran unopposed.
“Personally, I’m humbled to have received such support from voters in my district when I was running unopposed,” he said. “The fact that 165 of my neighbors would take the time to vote and express their faith in and support for my representation and for the city administration means more to me than I can say. I look forward to another four years of rebuilding Bluefield and continuing the progress we’ve made so far.”
Simmons, who was born and raised in Bluefield and a 2015 graduate of Bluefield High School, said he became interested in politics when he heard his grandfather talk about it while watching TV with him.
“It has always interested me,” he said, and he decided on Christmas Day last year to run for the city board.
“One of my biggest things is to try to merge the older generation and the newer generation,” he said. “We need each other. We need them for their wisdom and knowledge. They need us for a fresh perspective.”
Simmons said that by working together the board can have a “united front for small businesses, and that is the fabric or our community.”
“I want to make sure everyone in Bluefield feels welcome here,” he said.
One project in particular he wants to tackle is a Community Explorer program, bringing police officers into neighborhoods to work with youth, whether it’s talking or playing basketball.
“True community policing helps at-risk youth and youth in general,” he said. “I find that near and dear to me.”
He said he wants to end the sometimes negative stigma of police officers and making them a part of the community does that.
Simmons said he is looking forward to working with board members and the city staff, and generally supports the direction the city is moving in.
“Their (city leadership) mission at its core is good for Bluefield,” he said. “I want to do what is best for every citizen in Bluefield.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
